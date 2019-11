All it took was the West Hollywood EDITION hotel opening to get Lenny Kravitz and Chaka Khan to link up for some sultry after party photos that would evoke envy from the most elusive homebodies. They weren't the only legends on the party circuit this past week. On the west coast, RuPaul and Susanne Bartsch were caught enjoying the nightlife in Los Angeles, Erika Jayne inspired a Real Housewives reunion, and on the east coast Maggie Rogers performed at the Chanel-presented MoMA Film Benefit before heading uptown to the Guggenheim the following night for Dior. And of course, Luka Sabbat was in his element, also known as the DJ booth, at the 100th anniversary of Champion Athleticwear. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.