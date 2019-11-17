Party People

Lenny Kravitz and Chaka Khan Linked Up in Los Angeles

All it took was the West Hollywood EDITION hotel opening to get Lenny Kravitz and Chaka Khan to link up for some sultry after party photos that would evoke envy from the most elusive homebodies. They weren't the only legends on the party circuit this past week. On the west coast, RuPaul and Susanne Bartsch were caught enjoying the nightlife in Los Angeles, Erika Jayne inspired a Real Housewives reunion, and on the east coast Maggie Rogers performed at the Chanel-presented MoMA Film Benefit before heading uptown to the Guggenheim the following night for Dior. And of course, Luka Sabbat was in his element, also known as the DJ booth, at the 100th anniversary of Champion Athleticwear. Here, a look inside the best parties of the week.
This image may contain Lenny Kravitz, Clothing, Apparel, Sunglasses, Accessories, Accessory, Human, Person, and Corset
Billy Farrell/BFA.com
1/10

Chakha Khan and Lenny Kravitz celebrate the opening of the The West Hollywood EDITION on November 12 in Los Angeles.

Photo courtesy of Champion.
2/10

Luka Sabbat celebrates Champion Athleticwear's 100th anniversary on November 13 in New York City.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
3/10

Grace Coddington and Karen Elson attend Tabitha Simmons 10 Year Anniversary Dinner At L'Avenue At Saks on November 13 in New York.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
4/10

Legendary Damon, Janelle Monáe, and Nate Wonder celebrate the opening of the The West Hollywood EDITION on November 12 in Los Angeles.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
5/10

Maggie Rogers performs onstage during MoMA's Twelfth Annual Film Benefit Presented By CHANEL Honoring Laura Dern on November 12 in New York City.

Paul Bruinooge/PMC
6/10

Kingsley Ben-Adir attends a screening of Noelle hosted by Disney+ and The Cinema Society on November 11 in New York.

Billy Farrell/BFA.com
7/10

Zaldy, RuPaul, and Susanne Bartsch celebrate the opening of the The West Hollywood EDITION on November 12 in Los Angeles.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images
8/10

Lisa Rinna, Sutton Stracke, Denise Richards, Kyle Richards, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, and Teddi Jo Mellencamp attend Erika Jayne x ShoeDazzle Launch Event on November 12 in Los Angeles.

Lester Cohen/Getty Images
9/10

Danny Glover and Joni Mitchell attend the Jazz Foundation honors Joni Mitchell And Wayne Shorter at Vibrato on November 10, 2019 in Los Angeles.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
10/10

Drew Barrymore, Charlize Theron and Awkwafina attend The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project fundraising event at The Africa Center on November 12, 2019 in New York City.

Keywords

PartiesLenny Kravitz