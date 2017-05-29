Post Nina Agdal, a Photographic Guide To Everyone Leonardo DiCaprio Has Publicly Dated

Leonardo DiCaprio dated model Kristen Zang for a year back in the '90s, where she acted as his date to the premiere of Romeo & Juiet.
Perhaps DiCaprio's most famously ex is Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated from 1999 to 2005.
The pair were serious for nearly six years, often spotted walking their dogs together.
The pair also often took in sporting events, a popular past time for DiCaprio and his girlfriends.
After splitting with Bündchen, DiCaprio moved on to Isreali model, Bar Rafaeli. The couple made a rare high profile appearance together at Berlin's Annual Cinema For Peace Gala in 2010.
The couple often took in basketball games, sitting courtside, of course, making for a few rare moments of DiCaprio allowing himself to be photographed with a girlfriend. Here, they watch the Lakers in 2010.
The pair dated for six years—the exact duration of his relationship with Bundchen—before splitting in 2011.
And again, the same year, DiCaprio shielded by a hat, as has become his fashion go-to.
In 2014, DiCaprio was spotted at the amfAR Gala in Cannes with his new lady, Toni Garrn, whom he dated for just over a year.
Before eventually getting together with Nina Agdal—whom he was never photographed with at a high profile event like a few of his other girlfriends—the actor dated a model Kelly Rohrbach in 2015, during which the pair were spotted together at the US Open. Agdal would go on to star in this weekend's Baywatch, while DiCaprio would continue to date models.