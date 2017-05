Post Nina Agdal, a Photographic Guide To Everyone Leonardo DiCaprio Has Publicly Dated

Last week, an unofficial, silent alarm rang through the model community: Leonardo DiCaprio was single once again. The Academy Award-winning actor officially split from his 25 year-old model girlfriend , Nina Agdal, whom he first met in 2016 at an Oscars after party. Agdal is famously just the latest model ex for the perennial single actor, who over the years has dated a number of high-profile glamazons, particularly of the Victoria's Secret variety, including Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn, and Bar Rafaeli, to name a few. Curiously, only a handful of the genetically-blessed list have been publicly photographed together—most are just reduced to a blind gossip item or blurry iPhone pictures snapped by wannabe pedestrian paparazzi. Among those rumored, but unconfirmed girlfriends: Demi Moore, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Hilton. What's more, in the past few days alone, the actor has allegedly set his sights on Bella Hadid, though every bit of Cannes-filled drama should be taken with a grain of salt. Here, a look back at DiCaprio's public outings with his significant others of the moment.