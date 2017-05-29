Something almost strange has happened in the universe of celebrity gossip: Leonardo DiCaprio has been happily coupled up with the same woman, model, and actress Camila Morrone, for about four years now. Though, before that, DiCaprio was something of a notorious serial dater. Over the years he’s dated a number of high-profile blonde glamazons, particularly of Victoria’s Secret variety, including Nina Agdel, Gisele Bündchen, Toni Garrn, and Bar Rafaeli, to name a few. Curiously, only a handful of the genetically-blessed list has been publicly photographed with the Oscar-winner—most are just reduced to a blind gossip item or blurry iPhone pictures snapped by wannabe pedestrian paparazzi. Among those rumored, but unconfirmed girlfriends: Demi Moore, Blake Lively, Rihanna, Naomi Campbell, and Paris Hilton. Here, a look back at DiCaprio’s public outings with his significant others of the moment—none of whom.

Kristen Zang Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio dated model Kristen Zang for a year back in the ’90s, where she acted as his date to the premiere of Romeo & Juiet.

Gisele Bündchen Getty Images Perhaps DiCaprio’s most famous ex is Gisele Bündchen, whom he dated from 1999 to 2005.

Getty Images The pair were serious for nearly six years, often spotted walking their dogs together.

Getty Images They also often took in sporting events, a popular pastime for DiCaprio and his girlfriends. Giselle, of course, famously moved on quite happily to a man who sits on the sidelines instead of in the bleachers.

Bar Rafaeli Getty Images After splitting with Bündchen, DiCaprio moved on to Isreali model, Bar Rafaeli. The couple made a rare high profile appearance together at Berlin’s Annual Cinema For Peace Gala in 2010.

Getty Images The couple often took in basketball games, sitting courtside, of course, making for a few rare moments of DiCaprio allowing himself to be photographed with a girlfriend. Here, they watch the Lakers in 2010.

Getty Images The pair dated for six years—the exact duration of his relationship with Bundchen—before splitting in 2011.

And again, the same year, DiCaprio was shielded by a hat, as has become his fashion go-to.

Toni Garrn Getty Images In 2014, DiCaprio was spotted at the amfAR Gala in Cannes with his new lady, Toni Garrn, whom he dated for just over a year.

Kelly Rohrbach Getty Images Before eventually getting together with Nina Agdal—whom he was never photographed with at a high profile event like a few of his other girlfriends—the actor dated a model Kelly Rohrbach in 2015, during which the pair were spotted together at the US Open.

Nina Agdal Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for NoMad Las Vegas at Park MGM Leo dated Nina Agdal, a Danish model and veteran of both Victoria’s Secret and the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue, from 2016 to 2017. Though, the pair never attended a major public event together. Agdal has since started dating Jack Brinkley-Cook, son of fellow model Christy Brinkley.