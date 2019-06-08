Party People

Are Liam Payne and Duckie Thot Dating?

If you're tired of hearing all about the J-Sisters (that is, the chosen name of the wives of the Jonas Brothers), then perhaps it is time to check in on the love lives of another boy band: One Direction. This week, the Internet began speculating that Liam Payne had moved on from a rumored fling with supermodel Naomi Campbell to one with fellow model Duckie Thot. The evidence is certainly there: at a Cartier and British Vogue dinner in London, Thot Instastoried a photo of Payne placing his hand over hers, some may even say tenderly if you really want to read into it. Of course, they could have just been seat-mates showing off their Cartier watch and rings, as well. Only time will tell! Also this week, the fashion scene celebrated the CFDAs at the Top of the Standard and Younger held a premiere party ahead of next week's new season. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.
Cartier And British Vogue Darlings Dinner
David M. Benett
1/21

Liam Payne attends the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner at the Residence at Cartier New Bond Street on June 5, 2019 in London, England.

David M. Benett
2/21

Duckie Thot, Liam Payne, Neelam Gill, Edward Enninful, Jourdan Dunn and Maya Jama attend the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner at the Residence at Cartier New Bond Street on June 5, 2019 in London, England.

David M. Benett
3/21

Ella Balinska attends the Cartier and British Vogue Darlings Dinner at the Residence at Cartier New Bond Street on June 5, 2019 in London, England.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
4/21

Brandon Maxwell and Rachel Zoe attend the Top of The Standard hosts the Official CFDA Fashion Awards After Party.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
5/21

Grace Elizabeth attends the Top of The Standard hosts the Official CFDA Fashion Awards After Party.

Matteo Prandoni/BFA.com
6/21

Jessica Williams, Jonathan Simkhai, and Shailene Woodley attend the Top of The Standard hosts the Official CFDA Fashion Awards After Party.

Matt Winkelmeyer
7/21

Este Haim and Alyssa Edwards celebrate HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 at Amabella's birthday party on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Matt Winkelmeyer
8/21

Shay Mitchell celebrates HBO's Big Little Lies Season 2 at Amabella's birthday party on June 01, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

SERICHAI TRAIPOOM
9/21

Humberto Leon and Selah Marley attend Opening Ceremony celebrates the launch of the Year of Mexico in New York, New York.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
10/21

Langley Fox, Rio Viera-Newton, Kitty Cash, Harley Viera-Newton, Dree Hemingway, Zoey Deutch, Georgie Flores, Emily Knecht, and Katya Netter attend Harley Viera Newton, LIANA, Alison Lou and Levi’s host a celebratory cocktail to celebrate The Summer Shop.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
11/21

Rainsford and Dree Hemingway attend Harley Viera Newton, LIANA, Alison Lou and Levi’s® host a celebratory cocktail to celebrate The Summer Shop.

Owen Kolasinski/BFA.com
12/21

Kathryn Newton attends Harley Viera Newton, LIANA, Alison Lou and Levi’s host a celebratory cocktail to celebrate The Summer Shop.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
13/21

Nina Agdal and Jack Brinkley-Cook attend the Koio x Nina Agdal launch party at Surf Lodge in Montauk, NY.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
14/21

Bambi Northwood-Blyth attends the Australian Fashion Foundation’s 10th Anniversary Summer Party in New York, NY.

Neil Rasmus/BFA.com
15/21

Kesha attends the Saks Fifth Avenue And The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative Celebration with a performance by Ke$ha at The Paradise Club at the Times Square Edition on June 4, 2019 in New York City.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
16/21

Karen Elson attends the British Fashion Council celebrates British Creative Talent at The Times Square EDITION on June 5, 2019 in New York City.

Marc Patrick/BFA.com
17/21

Bella Thorne attends MCM celebrates Los Angeles Pride and the start of World Pride Month in Beverly Hills, CA.

Nicholas Hunt
18/21

Nico Tortorella, Sutton Foster and Peter Hermann attends the screening of "Younger" Season 6 New York Premiere at William Vale Hotel on June 04, 2019 in New York City.

Nicholas Hunt
19/21

Debi Mazar attends the screening of "Younger" Season 6 New York Premiere at William Vale Hotel on June 04, 2019 in New York City.

Andrew Toth
20/21

Maggie Rogers attends MoMA's Party in the Garden 2019 at The Museum of Modern Art on June 04, 2019 in New York City.

Stefanie Keenan
21/21

Gwyneth Paltrow hosts a Goop morning in celebration of first international campaign with Flow Alkaline Spring Water at The Smog Shoppe on June 6, 2019 in Los Angeles, California.

Keywords