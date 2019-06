Are Liam Payne and Duckie Thot Dating?

If you're tired of hearing all about the J-Sisters (that is, the chosen name of the wives of the Jonas Brothers ), then perhaps it is time to check in on the love lives of another boy band: One Direction . This week, the Internet began speculating that Liam Payne had moved on from a rumored fling with supermodel Naomi Campbell to one with fellow model Duckie Thot. The evidence is certainly there: at a Cartier and British Vogue dinner in London, Thot Instastoried a photo of Payne placing his hand over hers, some may even say tenderly if you really want to read into it. Of course, they could have just been seat-mates showing off their Cartier watch and rings, as well. Only time will tell! Also this week, the fashion scene celebrated the CFDAs at the Top of the Standard and Younger held a premiere party ahead of next week's new season. Here, a look at the best parties of the week.