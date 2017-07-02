Nostalgia Trip

Once Upon a Time, Lindsay Lohan Had Your Ultimate Early '00s Wardrobe

As it goes with fashion (and many other things), what's old is new again, and right now the early aughts are all the rage. Tinted sunglasses, chainmail, and sweatsuits are remarkably in style once again, seen everywhere from the Paris runways to on the streets, as worn by Insta-girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. While Paris Hilton has been resurrected as an icon of the era, there is perhaps another party girl who should be getting our nostalgia style mascot: Hilton's former frenemy, Lindsay Lohan. Lohan, who recently launched her own lifestyle website a la GOOP, was the It-girl of the 2000s and had the wardrobe to match, complete with micro mini-dresses, oversized belts, and, of course, plenty of glitter. Lohan's sartorial rule began with the 2004 premiere of Mean Girls, at which she appeared in a turquoise baby-doll dress and strappy silver sandals. From there, she embraced every trend of the decade, from bandage dresses to boot-cut jeans. On Lohan's birthday, a look back at her most truly '00s style moments.
Credit
&quot;Mean Girls&quot; World Premiere - Arrivals
1/19

Lindsay Lohan during Mean Girls World Premiere at Cinerama Dome in Hollywood, California, United States.

2/19

indsay Lohan arrives for the premiere of Herbie: Fully Loaded at the El Capitan Theatre on June 19, 2005 in Hollywood, California.

3/19

Lindsay Lohan departing the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala "AngloMania: Tradition and Transgression in British Fashion" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art May 1, 2006 in New York City.

4/19

Lindsay Lohan attends the MTV's Iced Out New Years Eve celebration on December 31, 2004 in New York City.

5/19

Lindsay Lohan attends a party for Calvin Klein.

6/19

Lindsay Lohan at the Tommy Hilfiger Paris Store on Rue Saint Honore in Paris, France.

7/19

Lindsay Lohan attends the Cartier Charity Love Bracelet Party in June 2006.

8/19

Lindsay Lohan during Saved Los Angeles Premiere at The National in Westwood, California.

9/19

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2004 Teen Choice Awards.

10/19

Lindsay Lohan attends the 2004 MTV Movie Awards.

11/19

Lindsay Lohan during Movieline's Hollywood Life 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards.

12/19

Lindsay Lohan during Mr. And Mrs. Smith Los Angeles Premiere.

13/19

Lindsay Lohan during Cartier Celebrates 25 Years in Beverly Hills in Honor of Project A.L.S. at Cartier Store in Beverly Hills, California.

14/19

Lindsay Lohan stops by TRL at the MTV Studios on December 6, 2005.

15/19

Lindsay Lohan during 12th Annual Race to Erase MS Themed "Rock & Royalty to Erase MS" - Arrivals at The Westin Century Plaza Hotel & Spa in Los Angeles, California.

16/19

Lindsay Lohan during 12th Annual Premiere Women in Hollywood in Beverly Hills, California.

17/19

Lindsay Lohan visits TRL at MTV Studios in New York City on May 8, 2006.

18/19

Lindsay Lohan during 14th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar Party Co-hosted by Audi, Chopard and VH1 - Arrivals at Pacific Design Center in Hollywood, California.

19/19

Lindsay Lohan during 2005 MTV Movie Awards at Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California.

