Once Upon a Time, Lindsay Lohan Had Your Ultimate Early '00s Wardrobe

As it goes with fashion (and many other things), what's old is new again, and right now the early aughts are all the rage. Tinted sunglasses , chainmail, and sweatsuits are remarkably in style once again, seen everywhere from the Paris runways to on the streets, as worn by Insta-girls like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid. While Paris Hilton has been resurrected as an icon of the era, there is perhaps another party girl who should be getting our nostalgia style mascot: Hilton's former frenemy, Lindsay Lohan. Lohan, who recently launched her own lifestyle website a la GOOP, was the It-girl of the 2000s and had the wardrobe to match, complete with micro mini-dresses, oversized belts, and, of course, plenty of glitter. Lohan's sartorial rule began with the 2004 premiere of Mean Girls, at which she appeared in a turquoise baby-doll dress and strappy silver sandals. From there, she embraced every trend of the decade, from bandage dresses to boot-cut jeans. On Lohan's birthday, a look back at her most truly '00s style moments.