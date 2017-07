Celebrating Liv Tyler's Most Age Defying and Timeless Beauty Moments

With her dark brunette locks, creamy, porcelain skin and piercing blue eyes, actress Liv Tyler has always been a red carpet standout. Growing up alongside father Steven Tyler of Aerosmith as a regular at the Grammys and other high profile events, the Lord of the Rings star has kept her minimally classic signature look relatively simple throughout the years with polished curls, a soft smoky eye and a glossy mauve lip. However, the Givenchy beauty isn’t afraid to take risks, experimenting with various cuts and lengths, dramatic smoky eyes and bold red lips. In honor of the star’s 40th birthday, we take a look back at the Belstaff beauty’s most timeless looks on the red carpet.