Happy Birthday, Liv!

Celebrating Liv Tyler's Most Age Defying and Timeless Beauty Moments

With her dark brunette locks, creamy, porcelain skin and piercing blue eyes, actress Liv Tyler has always been a red carpet standout. Growing up alongside father Steven Tyler of Aerosmith as a regular at the Grammys and other high profile events, the Lord of the Rings star has kept her minimally classic signature look relatively simple throughout the years with polished curls, a soft smoky eye and a glossy mauve lip. However, the Givenchy beauty isn’t afraid to take risks, experimenting with various cuts and lengths, dramatic smoky eyes and bold red lips. In honor of the star’s 40th birthday, we take a look back at the Belstaff beauty’s most timeless looks on the red carpet.
Liv Tyler&#39;s 16th Birthday Party
Celebrating her 16th birthday, a young Liv Tyler wears her brunette locks in natural waves with a glossy mauve lip. (1993)

At the Stealing Beauty Beverly Hills premiere, Tyler wears a sleek, side-parted up do with a soft smoky eye and glossy mauve lip. (1996)

While out in New York City, Tyler poses wearing her shoulder length brunette locks in soft curls with luminous skin. (1996)

Debuting her sleek pixie cut at the 50th Anniversary Costume Institute Gala, Tyler wears a subtle smoky eye with a natural glossy lip. (1998)

At the The Lord Of The Rings: The Fellowship Of The Ring Los Angeles premiere, Tyler wears her hair side-parted in perfectly blown out locks. (2001)

Attending the The Lord of The Rings: The Two Towers premiere in New York, Tyler wears an elegant up do with luminous, sun-kissed skin.

With her hair in a sleek half up do and a hint of blush on the cheekbones, Tyler attends the 2003 Annual Awards Gala.

Wearing her long and polished brunette curls in a half up do with a sleek cat eye and glossy berry pink lip, Tyler attends the Fendi flagship store opening in New York City. (2005)

Opting for a playful, messy french braid with an exaggerated grey smoky eye, Tyler attends the Cartier and Interview Magazine Celebrate The Cartier Charity Love Bracelet. (2006)

Tyler goes full Hollywood glam at the 2007 Costume Institute Gala, wearing her hair in an elegant low ponytail with a satin red lip.

Debuting her brunette bob in soft curls with a natural face, Tyler attends the Piaget Hosts The Limelight Paris-New York Collection event. (2008)

Attending the Burberry after party during 2009 London Fashion Week, Tyler radiates with luminous skin and her hair in naturally tousled waves.

Attending the 2010 Annual Charlize Theron African Outreach project, Tyler wears her highlighted brunette curls middle parted with a glossy, coral red lip.

At the 7th Annual Chanel Tribeca Film Festival Artists Dinner, Tyler steps out wearing full bangs with a rose pink lip. (2012)

Stunning at the The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey New York premiere, Tyler wears her hair in polished curls with a vibrant coral red lip. (2012)

At the Lunchbox Fund Fall Fete 2013, Tyler wears her hair in tousled curls with a grey smoky eye and a nude lip.

Tyler steps out as she arrives at the Late Show With David Letterman taping wearing her hair in a chic half up do with luminous skin. (2014)

Back to her shoulder length locks, Tyler radiates at An Evening Honoring Valentino Lincoln Center Corporate Fund Gala. (2015)

At the 21st Annual Critics' Choice Awards, Tyler wears her hair side-parted in soft curls with a berry stained lip. (2016)

Attending the The Naked Heart Foundation's London's Fabulous Fund Fair, Tyler wears her dark brunette locks in soft waves with a glossy, pink lip. (2017)

