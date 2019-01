Not even two weeks into the new year, the fashion week circuit has begun. As a prelude to the women's Fall 2019 ready-to-wear collections that will hit the runways come February, we have menswear up first, which kicked off late last week with London Fashion Week Men's. And while you won't find Gigi or Bella Hadid (and no sign of Anwar yet) walking these catwalks, there is still plenty to ogle over; namely, those designers who decide to eschew the typical three-piece suit in favor of something a bit more... let's say unique. This Fall 2019 season had plenty of those show-stopping moments (read: supremely Instagrammable), whether it be a suit made out of lime green plastic or a throwback to the early aughts emo heyday, complete with Pete Wentz-worthy guyliner . Still not weird enough for you? Pikachu, as in the Pokemon, also had his runway debut. Yes, that really happened. Here, the most insane looks to come out of the Fall 2019 menswear collections.