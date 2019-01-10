The 12 Most Insane Looks From London Fashion Week Men's Fall 2019

Not even two weeks into the new year, the fashion week circuit has begun. As a prelude to the women's Fall 2019 ready-to-wear collections that will hit the runways come February, we have menswear up first, which kicked off late last week with London Fashion Week Men's. And while you won't find Gigi or Bella Hadid (and no sign of Anwar yet) walking these catwalks, there is still plenty to ogle over; namely, those designers who decide to eschew the typical three-piece suit in favor of something a bit more... let's say unique. This Fall 2019 season had plenty of those show-stopping moments (read: supremely Instagrammable), whether it be a suit made out of lime green plastic or a throwback to the early aughts emo heyday, complete with Pete Wentz-worthy guyliner. Still not weird enough for you? Pikachu, as in the Pokemon, also had his runway debut. Yes, that really happened. Here, the most insane looks to come out of the Fall 2019 menswear collections.
Xander Zhou
Eamonn McCormack/BFC
Xander Zhou

Models walk the runway at the Xander Zhou show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 January 06, 2019 in London, England

John Phillips/BFC
Charles Jeffrey Loverboy

A model walks the runway at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the Wapping Hydraulic Power Station on January 05, 2019 in London, England.

Victor VIRGILE
Liam Hodges

A model walks the runway at the Liam Hodges Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 05, 2019 in London, England.

Mike Marsland
Mowalola

A model walks the runway at the Fashion East / Mowalola show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 06, 2019 in London, England.

Joe Maher/BFC
Craig Green

A model walks the runway at the Craig Green show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 on January 07, 2019 in London, England.

Ian Gavan/BFC
A-Cold-Wall

A model walks the runway at the A-Cold-Wall show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 07, 2019 in London, England.

Elisabetta Villa
Moschino

A model walks the runway at the Moschino show at Cinecitta on January 08, 2019 in Rome, Italy.

Estrop
Per Gotesson

A model walks the runway at the Per Gotesson show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 6, 2019 in London, England

Estrop
Haculla

A model walks the runway at the Haculla show during the 95th Pitti Uomo on January 10, 2019 in Florence, Italy.

Estrop
Bobby Abley

A model walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 5, 2019 in London, England.

Estrop
Bobby Abley

A model walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 5, 2019 in London, England.

John Phillips/BFC
Bobby Abley

Pikachu walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 05, 2019 in London, England.

