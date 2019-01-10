Models walk the runway at the Xander Zhou show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 January 06, 2019 in London, England
A model walks the runway at the Charles Jeffrey Loverboy show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the Wapping Hydraulic Power Station on January 05, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the Liam Hodges Fall/Winter 2019-2020 fashion show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 05, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the Fashion East / Mowalola show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 06, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the Craig Green show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 on January 07, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the A-Cold-Wall show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 07, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the Moschino show at Cinecitta on January 08, 2019 in Rome, Italy.
A model walks the runway at the Per Gotesson show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 6, 2019 in London, England
A model walks the runway at the Haculla show during the 95th Pitti Uomo on January 10, 2019 in Florence, Italy.
A model walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 5, 2019 in London, England.
A model walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 5, 2019 in London, England.
Pikachu walks the runway at the Bobby Abley show during London Fashion Week Men's January 2019 at the BFC Show Space on January 05, 2019 in London, England.