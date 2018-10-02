PFW

Louis Vuitton Ends Fashion Month With a Trip to the Future

On Tuesday night, Louis Vuitton closed out the spring 2019 season with a show that had everything you'd want in a fashion week experience. There was the location, deep inside the Louvre, where a pool of water was set and guests sat in encased structures. There were the front row celebrities: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Nina Dobrev, Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier, Alicia Vikander, and Cate Blanchett, just to name a few. And then, of course, there were the clothes. In true Nicolas Ghesquière fashion, it was a nod to the future, with innovative silhouettes, sharp tailoring, and even a few robot-like prints thrown in for good measure. Here, a closer look at the collection.
On the runway at the Louis Vuitton SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France on Tuesday, October 2nd, 2018. Photo by Amber Vernuccio for W Magazine.
AMBRA VERNUCCIO
1/21

