Louis Vuitton Ends Fashion Month With a Trip to the Future

On Tuesday night, Louis Vuitton closed out the spring 2019 season with a show that had everything you'd want in a fashion week experience. There was the location, deep inside the Louvre, where a pool of water was set and guests sat in encased structures. There were the front row celebrities: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, Nina Dobrev, Justin Theroux, Laura Harrier, Alicia Vikander, and Cate Blanchett , just to name a few. And then, of course, there were the clothes. In true Nicolas Ghesquière fashion, it was a nod to the future, with innovative silhouettes, sharp tailoring, and even a few robot-like prints thrown in for good measure. Here, a closer look at the collection.