21 Baby Gifts Perfect For Lucky Blue Smith and Stormi Bree's New Daughter
This morning, a new fashion baby was welcomed into the world, as model Stormi Bree) and model Lucky Blue Smith welcomed their first child together in a series of Instagram posts: a daughter named Gravity Blue Smith. Dad Lucky Blue called his sweet and pudgy newborn his "little princess," while mom declared she is the "most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of." Little else is known about the newborn, and questions regarding whether or not the couple are still together were fueled by Lucky Blue's baby announcement Instagram photo, in which Stormi Bree did not make an appearance. What is known? Every new baby deserves a showering of gifts to help celebrate their first days. Here, a breakdown of oh-so-adorable baby gifts that would be a welcome addition to Gravity's nursery. Not a close friend of the couple? These items will work just as well for a non-famous tyke. Click through for the best 21 baby gifts to shop now.