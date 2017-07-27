After patiently, and not-so-patiently , waiting the requisite nine months, model Lucky Blue Smith , 19, and his girlfriend, former Miss Teen USA Stormi Bree, 26, have finally announced the birth of their first daughter. They named her Gravity Blue Smith, perhaps thinking if they gave her a weighty enough name, she’d just drop out into the world. (They were really, really ready for this baby.)

The couple announced the pregnancy on Instagram back in March , and have since hunkered down in Tennessee to await the big day. Bree posted her share of pregnancy updates, as well as more than her share of pre-pregnancy modeling shots; Smith posted a lot of selfies in Tennessee and on tour with his family band, the Atomics. So it was only natural that when the big day finally came, that, too, was documented for posterity, and for the gram.

“She’s here,” Smith wrote on Instagram, followed by three heart-eye emojis. “Meet Gravity Blue Smith, I’ve never felt so happy... I love you more than anything in this whole world little princess.” A heart emoji followed. In the image, he’s cradling the newborn, looking down at her solemnly.

“Welcome to the world little angel, the most perfect beautiful gift I could have ever dreamed of,” Bree captioned her own photo, depicting herself and Smith curled up in bed on either side of the baby, eyes closed in sheer bliss.

Though it’s been proposed that Beyoncé’s twins Sir and Rumi Carter will join forces with elder sister Blue Ivy to form a supergroup for the ages, with a name like Gravity, the newborn Smith-Bree baby—if she’s inherited the musical chops from her father’s side of the family—would do well to team up with fellow scions like Luna Simone—daughter of Chrissy Teigen and John Legend—and Apollo Bowie Flynn—son of Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani—in a perfectly on-theme celestial rock outfit.

And if music doesn't work out, Gravity will always have a bright future on the Dolce & Gabbana runway . Anyways, we wish Smith and Bree and Gravity all the best.

