Male model sensation Lucky Blue Smith and his girlfriend, former Ms. Teen USA and actress, Stormi Bree seem to be done with waiting and would very much just like their baby to pop out already. The pair have spent the past few days hunkered down in Bree's homeland of Tennessee and have had little else to do but take to their social media platform of choice (Instagram, of course) to document exactly how they're waiting for little Smith-Bree Jr. to arrive.

The 19-year-old father-to-be and 26-year-old mother-to-be first announced that they were expecting back in March via, what else, an Instagram post. "Hey guys I just wanted to let you in on an important part of my personal life," wrote in the caption. "I have some wonderful and surprising news - Stormi and I are having a baby! It's crazy to see how my life has been so blessed. I'm so happy and can't wait to experience this amazing journey!"

Since then, the couple, and their fans, have patiently been waiting for the child.

Smith Instagrammed a black-and-white mirror shot yesterday with the caption "Hello Tennessee, patiently waiting for this baby to get here" accompanied by emojis expressing both tears and love.

Bree has been even more active sharing updates. Though, she's continued to fill her Instagram feed with post-pregnancy modeling shots, she's posted some more current selfies as well.

"Hopefully this is my last preggy mirror pic haha come out babyyyy," she wrote under one four days ago.

"I'm not sure what part of my body this corset would fit 😹............yup, still pregnant," she wrote under another.

Earlier in the month she captioned another, "I'm gonna dance this baby outta me."

In June, Smith shared a picture of the baby's sonogram.

It's safe to say that both soon-to-be-parents would very much like for the baby to arrive so they can remove the "soon-to-be" portion off of that title. Though, as one of Bree's most recent Instagram story updates yesterday, she was still out and about, on her feet, and taking videos of butterflies.

The pair have been dating since 2016, and first made it "Instagram official" back in October of that year.

With three million followers, Smith is one of the most followed male models on Instagram. His baby blue eyes and impressive social media stature, has lead him starring in campaigns for Tommy Hilfiger Denim, H&M, and L'Oreal. He's walked the catwalk for labels like Chanel and Dolce & Gabbana. He's also appeared on the covers of V magazine, Wonderland , multiple international editions of GQ and even a few international Vogues . He and his three Utah-bred sisters also maintain a band called The Atomics.

After taking home the title of Miss Teen USA and appearing as a contestant on the tenth season of American Idol , Bree has continued to pursuit work in modeling, acting and music.

