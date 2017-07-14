A Guide to All the Famous Twins Who'll Likely Never Live Up to Beyoncé's Rumi and Sir Carter

Sir and Rumi Carter, Beyoncé's newly month-old twins, officially entered the world with this portrait of their mother decked out in Palomo Spain by the photographer Mason Poole.
Dylan and Cole Sprouse started off young with their Disney show The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, but after studying at N.Y.U., the now 24-year-old brothers are ready to branch off, with Cole most recently forging his path as a photographer.
The original twin celebs, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have long moved on from their Full House days in favor of becoming award-winning designers and jewelry obsessives. (Though they're still clearly not over twinning on the red carpet.)
Scarlett Johansson may have stolen the spotlight, but her fraternal twin Hunter is also an actor, as well as a former campaigner for Obama and a frequent red carpet buddy of Scarlett's.
Benji and Joel Madden, 38, have been making music together for decades now, chiefly with their unforgettable early aughts band Good Charlotte. Still, there are ways to tell the two apart: Joel is married to and has two children with Nicole Richie, while Benji is married to Cameron Diaz—and has a tattoo of Benjamin Franklin.
Tia Mowry may now be starring as a TV chef with her own Cooking Chanel show, and Tamara Mowry may now be a cohost on the talk show The Real, but the pair will still forever be known for their earliest on-screen roles, in the ABC show Sister, Sister.
Karen Elson isn't the only model in her family: Her twin sister Kate has also had her run on the runway, for brands like Dolce & Gabbana, DKNY, Marc by Marc Jacobs, and Moschino. Both have also branched out from the industry: Karen is also a musician, while Kate has branched out into film.
After standing in for some of fiction's most famous twins, Fred and George Weasley, James and Oliver Phelps, 31, have kept up with Harry Potter by appearing at conventions and keeping in touch with cast members, like playing golf with Tom Felton and Rupert Grint.