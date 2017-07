A Guide to All the Famous Twins Who'll Likely Never Live Up to Beyoncé's Rumi and Sir Carter

On Friday morning, Beyoncé kicked off what will no doubt be a weekend of conspiracies and forensic-like photo examinations when she Instagrammed the first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir Carter, who've now officially been alive for a full month. And while they may steal the spotlight from now on, the Carters aren't the only twins to make history: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have dominated everything from sitcoms to street style to high fashion , and they're not the only former child stars to become interdisciplinary. At 24, with N.Y.U. degrees under their belts, Dylan and Cole Sprouse have said goodbye to their Disney days; Cole is steadily making a name for himself as a photographer . Some twins, though, prefer to keep things under the wraps: Scarlett Johansson 's brother Hunter is also an actor (and her favorite red carpet buddy), while the model Karen Elson 's sister Kate has made her own forays onto the runway, though admittedly without Karen's trademark flaming red hair. See double with a guide to those pairings and more, here.