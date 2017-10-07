The Most Luxe Items To Add To Your Fall Shopping List

“On the heels of its kabuki-inspired cruise collection, Louis Vuitton presents this exhibition, running through January 7, 2018, at the former American Stock Exchange building in New York. It features imaginative items from the brand’s 160-year-deep archive—from antique beauty cases to trunks designed for the likes of Dora Maar and Jean Patou.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor

“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez”