The Most Luxe Items To Add To Your Fall Shopping List

There is more to fall fashion than just sweater weather. The colder temperatures call for sumptuous fabrics like heavy knits and plush velvet in rich metallic hues—a combination that is sure to last you well through the season. And when it comes to preparing for a night out in the colder months, there is nothing else you need for a chic, yet functional ensemble. Start off with a statement jacket, like Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gold and black blazer, which can easily be dressed up or down. From there, pile on gilded accessories , such as an art deco cocktail ring and vintage-inspired shoulder bag. It's a color palate that extends just as well to decorating your home; Bib & Sola's black accented glass carafe and glasses make the most stylish pregame ever. Click through for the best evening pieces to buy now.