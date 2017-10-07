Shopping

The Most Luxe Items To Add To Your Fall Shopping List

There is more to fall fashion than just sweater weather. The colder temperatures call for sumptuous fabrics like heavy knits and plush velvet in rich metallic hues—a combination that is sure to last you well through the season. And when it comes to preparing for a night out in the colder months, there is nothing else you need for a chic, yet functional ensemble. Start off with a statement jacket, like Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello gold and black blazer, which can easily be dressed up or down. From there, pile on gilded accessories, such as an art deco cocktail ring and vintage-inspired shoulder bag. It's a color palate that extends just as well to decorating your home; Bib & Sola's black accented glass carafe and glasses make the most stylish pregame ever. Click through for the best evening pieces to buy now.
Hair by Tamara McNaughton for Kerastase at Streeters; Makeup by Junko Kioka for Chanel at Joe Management; Manicure by Dawn Sterling for Dior at MAM-NYC; model: Vera Van Erp at Next Models; Digital technician: Jared Zagha; Photography assistants: Gaspar Dietrich, Carlos Monino; Fashion assistant: Callie Turner; Special thanks to Skylight Modern
“An evening piece needn’t always be treated so preciously. In fact, there’s something very cool about downplaying a sequined dress or an embellished jacket.”

-Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director

Louis Vuitton jacket, top, dress, pants, and shoes, prices upon request, louisvuitton.com.

Roger Vivier bag, $1,695, Roger Vivier, New York, 212.861.5371.

Bib & Sola carafe and glasses, from $95, maison-de-mode.com.

Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, $7,990, ysl.com.

Proenza Schouler shoes, $645, proenzaschouler.com.

David Webb ring, price upon request, David Webb, Beverly Hills, 844.811.WEBB.

“When I get ready for a night out, I always plan my outfit around the accessories—a statement earring is a great place to start.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant

Chloé Earrings, $850, chloe.com; Chloe shirt, $1,995, Chloe.com

“This gold-and-diamond timepiece is stunning in its simplicity.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor

Dior Watch, price upon request, dior.com

“I’m not sure these were made for walking—but they will definitely stop traffic.” -Gabriella De Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant

Manolo Blahnik Boots, $1,895, Neiman Marcus, 888.888.4757

“This chain-mail bag is the perfect alternative to a traditional evening minaudière.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor

Paco Rabanne Bag, $1,890, barneys.com

“This little number makes me want to go out dancing.” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor

Marc Jacobs Skirt, $1,200, marcjacobs.com

“An elegant lighter separates the men from the boys.” -Jeff Burch, Art Director

S.T. Dupont Lighter, $1,300, davidoffgeneva.com

“Warhol’s most iconic works appear alongside rarely seen ones in this beautiful tome.” -Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor

Andy Warhol: The Impossible Collection, $845, assouline.com

“This bergamot-and-patchouli scent feels rich, in more ways than one.”  -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor

Woman in Gold by Kilian Perfume, from $295; bykilian.com

“On the heels of its kabuki-inspired cruise collection, Louis Vuitton presents this exhibition, running through January 7, 2018, at the former American Stock Exchange building in New York. It features imaginative items from the brand’s 160-year-deep archive—from antique beauty cases to trunks designed for the likes of Dora Maar and Jean Patou.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor

“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez”

