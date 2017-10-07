The Most Luxe Items To Add To Your Fall Shopping List

“An evening piece needn’t always be treated so preciously. In fact, there’s something very cool about downplaying a sequined dress or an embellished jacket.”
-Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director
Louis Vuitton jacket, top, dress, pants, and shoes, prices upon request, louisvuitton.com.
Roger Vivier bag, $1,695, Roger Vivier, New York, 212.861.5371.
Bib & Sola carafe and glasses, from $95, maison-de-mode.com.
Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello jacket, $7,990, ysl.com.
Proenza Schouler shoes, $645, proenzaschouler.com.
David Webb ring, price upon request, David Webb, Beverly Hills, 844.811.WEBB.
“When I get ready for a night out, I always plan my outfit around the accessories—a statement earring is a great place to start.” -Courtney Costello, Fashion Market Assistant
Chloé Earrings, $850, chloe.com; Chloe shirt, $1,995, Chloe.com
“This gold-and-diamond timepiece is stunning in its simplicity.” -Sarah Zendejas, Fashion Market Editor
Dior Watch, price upon request, dior.com
“I’m not sure these were made for walking—but they will definitely stop traffic.” -Gabriella De Givenchy, Fashion Market Assistant
Manolo Blahnik Boots, $1,895, Neiman Marcus, 888.888.4757
“This chain-mail bag is the perfect alternative to a traditional evening minaudière.” -Nora Milch, Senior Accessories Editor
Paco Rabanne Bag, $1,890, barneys.com
“This little number makes me want to go out dancing.” -Grace Fuller, Jewelry Editor
Marc Jacobs Skirt, $1,200, marcjacobs.com
“An elegant lighter separates the men from the boys.” -Jeff Burch, Art Director
S.T. Dupont Lighter, $1,300, davidoffgeneva.com
“Warhol’s most iconic works appear alongside rarely seen ones in this beautiful tome.” -Caroline Grosso, Senior Digital Fashion Editor
Andy Warhol: The Impossible Collection, $845, assouline.com
“This bergamot-and-patchouli scent feels rich, in more ways than one.” -Mia Adorante, Beauty And Health Editor
Woman in Gold by Kilian Perfume, from $295; bykilian.com
“On the heels of its kabuki-inspired cruise collection, Louis Vuitton presents this exhibition, running through January 7, 2018, at the former American Stock Exchange building in New York. It features imaginative items from the brand’s 160-year-deep archive—from antique beauty cases to trunks designed for the likes of Dora Maar and Jean Patou.” -Karin Nelson, Senior Features Editor
“Volez, Voguez, Voyagez”