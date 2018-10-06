Party People

Manolo Vergara, Sofia Vergara's Hot Model Son, Is Officially An Actor Now

Hollywood is not lacking in famous kids following in the steps of their parents, and we officially have a new name to add to the roster: Manolo Vergara, son of Sofia Vergara. After appearing alongside his mother in a shampoo commercial, the 26-year-old is breaking out on his own, with a role in the new digital series “Guilty Party: History of Lying," which had its premiere in Los Angeles this week, where both Vergeras made an appearance. Also this week, Ansel Elgort—a scion himself—was among the many who joined Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal. and Ian Schrager to celebrate the premiere of Studio 54, held at Public Hotel, and Lenny Kravitz toasted his new exhibition with Dom Perignon. Here, the best parties of the week,
AT&amp;T Hello Lab: Guilty Party- History Of Lying Season 2 Premiere
Charley Gallay
1/20

Manolo Vergara and Sofia Vergara attend the "Guilty Party: History of Lying" Season 2 premiere at ArcLight Cinemas on October 2, 2018 in Hollywood, California.

Kelly Taub/BFA.com
2/20

Ansel Elgort attends Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Ian Schrager celebrate the premiere of Studio 54 at Public Hotel in New York City.

Kelly Taub/BFA.com
3/20

Helena Christensen attends Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Ian Schrager celebrate the premiere of Studio 54 at Public Hotel in New York City.

Kelly Taub/BFA.com
4/20

Elsa Hosk attends Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal and Ian Schrager celebrate the premiere of Studio 54 at Public Hotel in New York City.

Vivien Killilea
5/20

Marc Silverstein and Busy Philipps attend the afterparty for LA Film Festival World Premiere Gala Screening Of THE OATH on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Vivien Killilea
6/20

Tiffany Hadish attends LA Film Festival World Premiere Gala Screening Of THE OATH on September 25, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Dimitrios Kambouris
7/20

Allison Williams and Rami Malek attend as Montblanc And (RED) Launch The New (Montblanc M)RED Collection To Fight AIDS At New York's World Of McIntosh Townhouse at on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

Dimitrios Kambouris
8/20

Alek Wek attends as Montblanc And (RED) Launch The New (Montblanc M)RED Collection To Fight AIDS At New York's World Of McIntosh Townhouse at on September 27, 2018 in New York City

Ben Gabbe
9/20

Livia Firth attends The Eco-Age Commonwealth Fashion Exchange US Debut, presented by Swarovski, The Woolmark Company and MATCHESFASHION.COM, at The Fashion Institute of Technology on September 27, 2018 in New York City.

Pascal Le Segretain
10/20

Stacy Martin attends the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France.

11/20

Keira Knightley and James Righton attend the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France.

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis
12/20

Marion Cotillard attends the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France.

13/20

Ellie Bamber attends the Opening Season Paris Opera Ballet Gala as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2019 on September 27, 2018 in Paris, France.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
14/20

Zoe Kravitz and Alexander Wang attend the opening of Assemblage, a exhibition by Lenny Kravitz inspired by Dom Pérignon, at Skylight Modern in New York.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
15/20

Zoe Kravitz, Susan Surandon, Abbey Lee Kershaw, and Lenny Kravitz attend the opening of Assemblage, a exhibition by Lenny Kravitz inspired by Dom Pérignon, at Skylight Modern in New York.

Griffin Lipson/BFA.com
16/20

Lenny Kravitz and Naomi Campbell attend the opening of Assemblage, a exhibition by Lenny Kravitz inspired by Dom Pérignon, at Skylight Modern in New York.

Emma McIntyre
17/20

Luka Sabbat and Miles Richie attend Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM at Chateau Marmont on October 3, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Joe Schildhorn/BFA.com
18/20

Abbey Lee Kershaw attends the opening of Assemblage, a exhibition by Lenny Kravitz inspired by Dom Pérignon, at Skylight Modern in New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
19/20

Sarah Sophie Flicker attends the MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca dinner held at the Jane Hotel in New York.

Madison McGaw/BFA.com
20/20

Rachelle Hruska MacPherson attends the MZ Wallace x Lingua Franca dinner held at the Jane Hotel in New York.

