Manolo Vergara, Sofia Vergara's Hot Model Son, Is Officially An Actor Now

Hollywood is not lacking in famous kids following in the steps of their parents, and we officially have a new name to add to the roster: Manolo Vergara , son of Sofia Vergara. After appearing alongside his mother in a shampoo commercial, the 26-year-old is breaking out on his own, with a role in the new digital series “Guilty Party: History of Lying," which had its premiere in Los Angeles this week, where both Vergeras made an appearance. Also this week, Ansel Elgort —a scion himself—was among the many who joined Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal. and Ian Schrager to celebrate the premiere of Studio 54, held at Public Hotel, and Lenny Kravitz toasted his new exhibition with Dom Perignon. Here, the best parties of the week,