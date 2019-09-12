NYFW

Backstage at Marc Jacobs's "Celebration of Life" Spring 2020 Show

Newly minted CFDA chairman Tom Ford may have shrunk down the official New York Fashion Week calendar by two days this season, but there was still one schedule change that he even he didn't dare make: the week's closing slot, which, as ever, took the form of a Marc Jacobs that kicked off at 6 p.m. sharp on Wednesday at the Park Avenue Armory. Jacobs, on the other hand, wasn't afraid to change things up for spring/summer 2020; this time around, he used his show notes to excerpt Paper's review of his spring 2002 show, which took place on September 10, 2001, "but a few hundred yards away from the Twin Towers." And yet, the designer's latest was anything but downcast; instead, Jacobs approached spring/summer 2020 as a "celebration of life," starring carefree models like Kaia Gerber and a barefoot Gigi Hadid, who pranced down the runway for front row spectators ranging from James Charles to Debi Mazar with apparent glee. Head backstage for a behind-the-scenes look, here.
Backstage at the Marc Jacobs SS20 show during New York Fashion Week in New York City on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.
Serichai Traipoom
