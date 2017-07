Blonde Bombshell Margot Robbie Is Surprisingly Adventurous When It Comes to Her Hair Color

It's easy to underestimate Margot Robbie on the red carpet. With her golden blonde locks, sun-kissed skin and a frosted blue eyes, the actress certainly has a signature look both on screen and off. But, throughout her career, the Australian beauty has tried just about every hair color in the book, from dark brunette to auburn red and, of course, her classic blonde. However, Robbie is much less adventurous when it comes to her makeup, generally preferring a very minimal look with her makeup including radiant skin and a subtle smoky eye. In honor of Robbie's 27th birthday, here's a look back at her most memorable red carpet beauty moments.