Happy Birthday, Margot!

Blonde Bombshell Margot Robbie Is Surprisingly Adventurous When It Comes to Her Hair Color

It's easy to underestimate Margot Robbie on the red carpet. With her golden blonde locks, sun-kissed skin and a frosted blue eyes, the actress certainly has a signature look both on screen and off. But, throughout her career, the Australian beauty has tried just about every hair color in the book, from dark brunette to auburn red and, of course, her classic blonde. However, Robbie is much less adventurous when it comes to her makeup, generally preferring a very minimal look with her makeup including radiant skin and a subtle smoky eye. In honor of Robbie's 27th birthday, here's a look back at her most memorable red carpet beauty moments.
Australian Nickelodeon Kids&#39; Choice Awards 2009 - Arrivals
Arriving at the Australian Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2009, actress Margot Robbie looked retro with her blonde locks swept back with a chic white headband.

At the My Week With Marilyn New York premiere, Robbie kept her look simple wearing her tousled bob with a glossy nude lip.

At the 2011 Australians In Film Breakthrough Awards, Robbie debuted her brunette locks in a sleek low pony with a glossy, mauve lip.

Attending the The Wolf Of Wall Street New York premiere, Robbie wore her shoulder-length locks swept over in tousled curls with a dark smokey eye.

Wearing her hair in a playful French braid with a glossy, pink lip, Robbie attended the world premiere of About Time in London in 2013.

Opting for an edgier look at the awarding of the 2014 Hugo Boss Prize event, Robbie wores a sleek, side-parted pony with a vibrant red lip.

At the 3rd annual Australians in Film Awards in 2014, Robbie wore her hair in a chic, minimal French braided up do with a satin nude lip.

With her auburn red locks and a luminous glow, Robbie attended the One For The Boys charity ball in 2014.

AT the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in 2014, the Australian beauty wore her shoulder-length locks in tousled waves with a sleek, jade green cat eye.

Robbie wore her newly brunette hair in soft curls with a taupe smoky eye in 2014.

Looking radiant at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2014, Robbie looked timeless with her hair in an elegant up do.

In 2015,, Robbie wore her bright blonde locks in middle-parted beachy waves with luminous skin.

Robbie paired her blonde blob with a matte red lip and bold brows in 2015.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Focus in 2015, Robbie wore her blonde bob swept back in a sleek do with a light contour on the cheekbones.

At the Suicide Squad London premiere in 2016, Robbie wore her hair in a boho chic, middle-parted loose braid.

At the 88th Annual Academy Awards in 2016, Robbie wore her shoulder-length loose waves with a subtle smoky eye and a nude lip.

At the 2016 Costume Institute Gala, Robbie wore her long, blonde locks in loose waves with radiant skin.

At the Marie Claire's Image Maker Awards 2017, Robbie rocks the ultimate beachy waves with a navy blue smoky eye.

