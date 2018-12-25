For low intensity exercise or for your new year's resolution to begin a weight lift program, Nike's Indy bra will look great and get the job done.
Buy now: Nike bra nike.com.
Get in a good workout with the best private sound system. "They have the best quality sound out of all wireless headphones I’ve worked out in," says Sharapova.
Buy now: Master & Dynamic MW07 wireless headphones, $299, master-dynamic.com.
"We always forget sun protection once summer is over," says Sharapova. "This is what I use during the winter months."
Buy now: Supergoop! Unseeen Sunscreen, $32, dermastore.com.
Sharapova of course fits in more training sessions than the average person. Still, even someone who works out on the regular will appreciate Virtue's Full shampoo and conditioner duo. "Because I work out so often, I wash my hair daily and this shampoo and conditioner has transformed the natural texture of my hair," says the tennis pro.
Buy now: Virtue shampoo, $36, bluemercury.com and conditioner, $38, bluemercury.com.
After a long workout and refreshing shower, it's always a nice feeling to cozy up in a plush robe. Sharapova recommends this faux fur robe from Skin in soft pink.
Buy now: Skin faux fur robe, $145, bergdorfgoodman.com.
Dr. Barbara Sturm has earned a cult following of devotees, from actors to influencers to athletes like Sharapova. The tennis star was glowing after a recent facial with the skin guru, and shared a snap on Instagram. "Glow drops for post-workout," she says, while the calming serum is used with her favorite facial massager after cleansing.
Buy now: Dr. Barbara Sturm Calming Serum, $250, olivela.com, and Glow Drops, $145, bluemercury.com.
"I love using this massager after I put on my serum," says Sharapova. Just like any other muscle in the body, facial muscles should be sculpted. Encourage better circulation and brighter skin with this facial massager from Dallas-based guru Joanna Czech.
Buy now: Joanna Czech facial massager, $189, violetgrey.com.
For hands and feet that take the brunt of tough workouts, try Parasilk booties and gloves. The Parafin wax helps soften skin so you are sandal-ready.
Buy now: Parasilk booties, $32.95 [parasilk.com] https://www.parasilk.com/products/glove-treat-bootie-paraffin-wax-treatment?variant=10875928004
Hydration is key to great skin, and that means drinking tons of water and giving it the occasional spritz.
Buy now: Evian spray, $12.50, sephora.com.
"My guilty pleasure and reward after a tough workout!" says Sharapova. Treat yourself with this dark chocolate delight after a challenging class.
Buy now: Sugarpova dark chocolate with seasalt caramel truffles, $4.99, sugarpova.com.