Tennis legend Maria Sharapova loves everything about the holiday season. Everything, she says: "The wrapping, the tree lights, the music and warm apple cider." Sharapova is also a fan of the sweeter side of the holiday season, as she is, after all, the owner of candy company Sugarpova. "But in the midst of family and holiday parties, it’s easy to forget about yourself," Sharapova adds. Balancing late nights out celebrating the season and traveling to see loved ones with healthy habits is nearly impossible. What's the key to making it all work? "Save some time for the routines that you keep during the year. That could be a short workout, a healthier meal, 20 minutes of meditation," Sharapova shares. "This will make the January ‘comeback’ that much easier!" Here, the five-time Grand Slam winner shares her favorite wellness products for a happy and healthy new year.