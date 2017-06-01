Beauty Evolution

How Marilyn Monroe Became One of Hollywood's Most Iconic Beauties of All Time When you visualize Marilyn Monroe, it's easy to imagine the actress's signature look: blonde hair, red lip, full lashes. But the star actually started out her career as a fresh-faced brunette. While her beauty look quickly evolved as her career took off, Monroe continued to experiment with her hair and makeup, wearing her iconic curls in a variety of styles. She also proved the versatility of her glamorous look, by wearing a full face of makeup for every occasion, from an on-screen appearance to a casual party at home. Here, a look back at Marilyn Monroe's beauty evolution.