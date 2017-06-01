View as SlideshowBeauty Evolution

How Marilyn Monroe Became One of Hollywood's Most Iconic Beauties of All Time

When you visualize Marilyn Monroe, it's easy to imagine the actress's signature look: blonde hair, red lip, full lashes. But the star actually started out her career as a fresh-faced brunette. While her beauty look quickly evolved as her career took off, Monroe continued to experiment with her hair and makeup, wearing her iconic curls in a variety of styles. She also proved the versatility of her glamorous look, by wearing a full face of makeup for every occasion, from an on-screen appearance to a casual party at home. Here, a look back at Marilyn Monroe's beauty evolution.
A portrait of the young actress Marilyn Monroe, with curly brown hair, in 1940.
Beach baby! The actress donned a swimsuit in 1943, and wore her wavy brown locks in a shoulder-length style.

An early portrait of Marilyn Monroe in 1947 showed the actress with messy, curly hair, luminous skin and a red lip.

With her blonde hair in brushed-out waves, actress Marilyn Monroe posed for a publicity still for the Columbia Pictures film 'Ladies of the Chorus' in 1949.

Actress Marilyn Monroe wore her hair in soft waves for a photo session at Hollywood agent Johnny Hyde's backyard on May 17, 1950 in Beverly Hills, California.

Marilyn Monroe looked glamorous with bold brows and a red lip in a still to promote the 1950 film "All About Eve."

American actress Marilyn Monroe looked glamorous in a polka dot bikini at the beach in 1951.

With a winged eye, glossy red lip, bold brows and bouncy curls, Marilyn Monroe exuded glamour.

In a publicity still for the 20th Century Fox film 'Gentlemen Prefer Blondes' in December 1952, Monroe went for full glamour, pairing an all-pink ensemble with plenty of diamonds, a red lip, and extra platinum-colored locks.

With her signature blond hair in tight curls and a glossy red lip, actress Marilyn Monroe posed for a portrait in 1953.

In 1954, Monroe showed her glamorous hair and makeup could look casual, too.

Monroe looked playful wearing an embroidered robe, with her signature blond hair in messy curls, at the Ambassador Hotel in New York City, New York, in 1955.

Classic Marilyn. The actress paired her blonde hair with a glamorous red lip for the film 'Bus Stop' in 1956.

At a party at her home in 1956, Monroe was all smiles, with her hair pulled back from her face and, of course, a red lip.

At a party in 1958, Monroe looked more understated than usual, with her curls styled in a slightly looser shape, and a less glossy lip.

In a publicity still for the film 'Some Like it Hot' in 1959, Monroe proved that bedhead can still be glamorous.

