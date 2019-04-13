Model Kellie Wilson wearing a tie dress by Mary Quant’s Ginger Group. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Vidal Sassoon giving Mary Quant a haircut, photographed by Ronald Dumont, circa 1967. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
A model in a satin mini-dress and shorts by Mary Quant, photographed by Duffy, 1966. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Model Jill Kennington wearing a white PVC rain tunic and hat, photographed by John Cowan, 1963. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
A model holding a bag from Bazaar, Mary Quant's Kings Road boutique, circa 1959. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Mary Quant with models at the Quant Afoot footwear collection launch, 1967. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Mary Quant and her husband Alexander Plunket Greene, photographed by John Cowan, 1960. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Mary Quant selecting fabric to create samples for a furniture collection in London, 1967. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
Mary Quant photographed by Ronald Dumont, circa 1967. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.
The Mary Quant Beauty Bus, 1971. Featured in "Mary Quant," on view at the V&A in London through February 2020.