Meghan Markle's Style Evolution, from Up-And-Coming Actress To Would-Be Princess

The story of Meghan Markle is what fairytales—and countless romantic comedies—are made of. A handsome English prince falls in love with an American commoner, albeit an already moderately famous and extremely attractive television actress. Seemingly overnight, Markle went from being known for her role on USA's Suits to being the media's next Kate Middleton, as it was revealed that the actress had begun a relationship with Prince Harry. Similarly suddenly, the actress's wardrobe transformed to better reflect her status as a potential one-day royal. Gone were the mini skirts and bandeau dresses—the actress was a regular in the front row of Herve Leger fashion shows—and in their place, ladylike lace frocks and tailored separates that would not look out of place on Kate Middleton herself . Here, in honor of Markle's birthday, a look back at her red carpet transformation.