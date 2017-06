Meryl Streep Deserves Yet Another Award for All Her Eye-Catching Eyewear Through the Years

No one—except perhaps Donald Trump —would argue that Meryl Streep is lacking in talent and accomplishments. Yet even as the actor with the most Academy Award nominations, Streep has managed to elude one (admittedly sillier if not less important) recognition: Her knack for picking out eye-catching eyewear since at least the early 2000s. Around the same time Streep won a Golden Globe for her role in Adaptation, the actress started boldly pulling out several blue-tinted pairs on the red carpet—ones she still wears to this day, and which have shown up everywhere from photo calls at the Venice Film Festival for The Devil Wears Prada to the stage of Barnard College's 2010 graduation ceremony, where she delivered the commencement speech. An even closer look proves that Streep prefers to toggle between thin wire rims, thick frames, and squarish lenses as comfortably as she does between award-winning roles. On her 68th birthday, feast on the lens-covered eyes of Meryl, including her matching pairs with Julia Roberts and her daughter Mamie Gummer