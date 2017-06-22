Meryl Streep Deserves Yet Another Award for All Her Eye-Catching Eyewear Through the Years

Meryl Streep at Fox Searchlight's 2007 Golden Globes After-Party, January 2007.
Meryl Streep at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park's *Mother Courage And Her Children in New York, August 2006.
Meryl Streep and Lily Collins at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2017.
Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts at the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 2014.
Meryl Streep while filming New York and the Movies around New York, February 2002.
Meryl Streep backstage at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2017.
Meryl Streep at the Mentor's Walk: Creating the New Girls Network in New York, April 2005.
Meryl Streep at the USA Network's Tribute to Meryl Streep in Hollywood, June 2004.
Meryl Streep receiving the lifetime Donosti Award at the Kursaal Palace in San Sebastian, Spain, September 2008.
Meryl Streep at the Venice Film Festival for The Devil Wears Prada, September 2006.
Meryl Streep at Vassar College's 150th Anniversary Celebration in New York, February 2011.
Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, February 2017.
Meryl Streep at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, January 2014.
Meryl Streep at the One World One Child in Beverly Hills, October 2002.
Meryl Streep at the White House Project's 2010 Epic Awards gala in New York, April 2010.
Meryl Streep delivering the 2010 commencement at Barnard College, May 2010.
Meryl Streep at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Awards in Culver City, June 2012.
Meryl Streep promoting The Iron Lady in London, November 2011.
Meryl Streep at the International Jury photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 2016.
Meryl Streep at the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton in Hollywood, June 2017.
Meryl Streep at the 2012 Made In NY Awards in New York, June 2012.
Meryl Streep at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2010.
Meryl Streep at the 25th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 2014.
Meryl Streep at the premiere of August: Osage County in Los Angeles, December 2013.
Meryl Streep at the 2015 Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in Los Angeles, February 2015.
Meryl Streep at the world premiere of Florence Foster Jenkins in London, April 2016.
Meryl Streep at a New York screening of India's Daughter, March 2015.
Meryl Streep at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala in New York, February 2017.
Meryl Streep at the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, February 2017.
Meryl Streep at the 2017 PEN America Literary Gala in New York, April 2017.
Meryl Streep at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2015.