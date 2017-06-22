Big Eyes

Meryl Streep Deserves Yet Another Award for All Her Eye-Catching Eyewear Through the Years

No one—except perhaps Donald Trump—would argue that Meryl Streep is lacking in talent and accomplishments. Yet even as the actor with the most Academy Award nominations, Streep has managed to elude one (admittedly sillier if not less important) recognition: Her knack for picking out eye-catching eyewear since at least the early 2000s. Around the same time Streep won a Golden Globe for her role in Adaptation, the actress started boldly pulling out several blue-tinted pairs on the red carpet—ones she still wears to this day, and which have shown up everywhere from photo calls at the Venice Film Festival for The Devil Wears Prada to the stage of Barnard College's 2010 graduation ceremony, where she delivered the commencement speech. An even closer look proves that Streep prefers to toggle between thin wire rims, thick frames, and squarish lenses as comfortably as she does between award-winning roles. On her 68th birthday, feast on the lens-covered eyes of Meryl, including her matching pairs with Julia Roberts and her daughter Mamie Gummer.
Meryl Streep at Fox Searchlight&#39;s 2007 Golden Globes After-Party, January 2007.
Meryl Streep at Fox Searchlight's 2007 Golden Globes After-Party, January 2007.

Meryl Streep at the opening night of Shakespeare in the Park's *Mother Courage And Her Children in New York, August 2006.

Meryl Streep and Lily Collins at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2017.

Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts at the 19th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards in Santa Monica, January 2014.

Meryl Streep while filming New York and the Movies around New York, February 2002.

Meryl Streep backstage at the 89th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, February 2017.

Meryl Streep at the Mentor's Walk: Creating the New Girls Network in New York, April 2005.

Meryl Streep at the USA Network's Tribute to Meryl Streep in Hollywood, June 2004.

Meryl Streep receiving the lifetime Donosti Award at the Kursaal Palace in San Sebastian, Spain, September 2008.

Meryl Streep at the Venice Film Festival for The Devil Wears Prada, September 2006.

Meryl Streep at Vassar College's 150th Anniversary Celebration in New York, February 2011.

Mamie Gummer and Meryl Streep at the 19th Costume Designers Guild Awards in Beverly Hills, February 2017.

Meryl Streep at the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Los Angeles, January 2014.

Meryl Streep at the One World One Child in Beverly Hills, October 2002.

Meryl Streep at the White House Project's 2010 Epic Awards gala in New York, April 2010.

Meryl Streep delivering the 2010 commencement at Barnard College, May 2010.

Meryl Streep at the 40th AFI Life Achievement Awards in Culver City, June 2012.

Meryl Streep promoting The Iron Lady in London, November 2011.

Meryl Streep at the International Jury photo call during the 66th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, February 2016.

Meryl Streep at the American Film Institute's 45th Life Achievement Award Gala Tribute to Diane Keaton in Hollywood, June 2017.

Meryl Streep at the 2012 Made In NY Awards in New York, June 2012.

Meryl Streep at the 16th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards in Los Angeles, January 2010.

Meryl Streep at the 25th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala in Palm Springs, January 2014.

Meryl Streep at the premiere of August: Osage County in Los Angeles, December 2013.

Meryl Streep at the 2015 Women in Film Pre-Oscar Cocktail Party in Los Angeles, February 2015.

Meryl Streep at the world premiere of Florence Foster Jenkins in London, April 2016.

Meryl Streep at a New York screening of India's Daughter, March 2015.

Meryl Streep at the 2017 Human Rights Campaign Greater New York Gala in New York, February 2017.

Meryl Streep at the 70th British Academy Film Awards (BAFTAs) in London, February 2017.

Meryl Streep at the 2017 PEN America Literary Gala in New York, April 2017.

Meryl Streep at the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, January 2015.

