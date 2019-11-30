Miami Beach Style "Rejects Trends and Embraces Personality"—and Isn't Entirely Neon

Jessica Johnson, 23, works out at the Calisthenics Public Gym on South Beach. She recently moved from Los Angeles to Miami and is a gymnastics coach. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Rejeanne Tambis, 28, Jashonte Hollis, 21, college student, and Demitrius Monfield, 27, a producer and music artist (@young_meech28). Demitrius lives in North Beach, and the other two are visiting from Maryland. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
A young Miami local leaves the beach after a day out with her family. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Kimanthi Davis, 27, is about to open a hair salon. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Alan Alacron, 25, Skateboarder and Creative Director (@ahhlurkin), and Ramon Castellanos, 24, Videographer (@thaphonk), came from skating and filming to cool off on South beach with friends. Both are from Miami. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Eric, 28, works out regularly on the walking path in North Beach and lives nearby. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Jamal Daniels, 16, is on vacation with his family to celebrate his birthday. He is from Ohio. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Pablo, 27, originally from Colombia, now lives in Miami. He works as a Chef in the Doral neighborhood. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Laura Catana (@thelauracatana), 34, is a music industry professional and lives in South Beach. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Mishell Loli, 25, came from Peru to Miami for a juggling competition. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
A local woman walks Collins Avenue in North Beach. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Amanda Björn (@amandabjorn), 30, an artist, lives in South Beach. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Stacey Stedman, 27, a hairstylist, was on vacation with her friends from NYC. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Alan Alacron, 25. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Jonathan Carson, 37, and Sylvia Gallardo, 35, are both postal workers from NYC. They came to Miami to celebrate his birthday. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.
Mark, 29, a Miami local comes to the beach to meditate when he’s not studying criminal justice. Photograph by Rose Marie Cromwell for W Magazine.