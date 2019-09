Gigi and Bella Hadid Were the Apples of Michael Kors' Eye

A motivational message for the models back stage at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 runway show read, "You are the apple of the world's eye." And he really must have meant just a single eye, because some of the models walked with half their faces covered by their hair. Yes, even the Hadid sisters went a little alt with a side swept bang covering one peeper. Kaia Gerber, Nathan Westling, and Adesuwa Aighewi were also among the models who traipsed through Brooklyn's Duggal Greenhouse while a choir performed a rendition of "This Land Is Your Land" and Simon & Garfunkel's "America," to hammer home Kors' idea that "the American dream is the global dream." Get a glimpse of the models before the show, here.