Gigi and Bella Hadid Were the Apples of Michael Kors' Eye

A motivational message for the models back stage at the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2020 runway show read, "You are the apple of the world's eye." And he really must have meant just a single eye, because some of the models walked with half their faces covered by their hair. Yes, even the Hadid sisters went a little alt with a side swept bang covering one peeper. Kaia Gerber, Nathan Westling, and Adesuwa Aighewi were also among the models who traipsed through Brooklyn's Duggal Greenhouse while a choir performed a rendition of "This Land Is Your Land" and Simon & Garfunkel's "America," to hammer home Kors' idea that "the American dream is the global dream." Get a glimpse of the models before the show, here.
Backstage at the Michael Kors SS20 show
Hatnim Lee
Backstage at the Michael Kors SS20 show during New York Fashion Week on Wednesday, September 11th, 2019. Photograph by Hatnim Lee for W Magazine.

Michael KorsNyfwBackstageGigi HadidBella HadidKaia Gerber