Destination: Milan

Salma Hayek and Bella Hadid Were the Stars of Milan Fashion Week

While many celebrities who flocked to Italy for Milan Fashion Week began their time by mourning the death of the late Karl Lagerfeld, there was still a spirit of celebration to be felt by this season's fashion week attendees. All around, this Milan Fashion Week was a mixed bag—runway shows ranged from goth parades to pure spectacles inspired by daytime television game shows—but the celebrities in attendance had fun with it. A-list Hollywood actors like Salma Hayek showed up to support the Italian fashion houses, and of course Italian native Chiara Ferragni made an appearance as well. Plus, the two queens of Netflix teen romantic comedies—The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Emma Mackey from Sex Education teamed up to attend the Fendi Fall 2019 show. Here, a look at how the celebs did Milan Fashion Week this season.
Salma Hayek had some fun in the mirror before the Gucci Fall 2019 show at Milan Fashion Week.
Pixie Geldof wore a black beret with bright blue eyeshadow for Milan Fashion Week.

Caroline Vreeland and Caroline Daur stirred up double trouble at Milan Fashion Week.

Bella Hadid posed with her Moschino ad in Milan moments after hopping off the plane.

Joey King and Emma Mackey linked up for the Fendi Fall 2019 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Kaia Gerber and Vittoria Ceretti took breaks together between shows at Milan Fashion Week.

Olivia Palermo stepped out for some sun after the Fendi show during Milan Fashion Week.

Chiara Ferragni went backless while attending shows during Milan Fashion Week.

Olivia Culpo joked that she was "waiting for the espresso to kick in" before she attended the Fendi Fall 2019 show at Milan Fashion Week.

Chloé Bleinc attended her first Milan Fashion Week in February 2019.

Viktoria Rayder posed in the center of the city during Milan Fashion Week.

