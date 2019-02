Salma Hayek and Bella Hadid Were the Stars of Milan Fashion Week

While many celebrities who flocked to Italy for Milan Fashion Week began their time by mourning the death of the late Karl Lagerfeld, there was still a spirit of celebration to be felt by this season's fashion week attendees. All around, this Milan Fashion Week was a mixed bag—runway shows ranged from goth parades to pure spectacles inspired by daytime television game shows—but the celebrities in attendance had fun with it. A-list Hollywood actors like Salma Hayek showed up to support the Italian fashion houses, and of course Italian native Chiara Ferragni made an appearance as well. Plus, the two queens of Netflix teen romantic comedies—The Kissing Booth's Joey King and Emma Mackey from Sex Education teamed up to attend the Fendi Fall 2019 show. Here, a look at how the celebs did Milan Fashion Week this season.