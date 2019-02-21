Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019: All the Best Runway Looks So Far

Alessandro Michele's Gucci girl seems to have been watching a lot of movies this season. While some have adapted almost Jason Voorhees-style hockey masks, this closing look, complete with punky spikes and crystal-studded coat, came complete with a Darth Vader-esque hat.
No. 21 was decidedly sexy again this season, with creative director Alessandro Dell'Acqua noting that he had watched Brian de Palma's Dressed to Kill while thinking about this fall collection. Though much skin was shown, it was this nude ensemble—a dress layered over a pant, a trend that has been picking up steam since pre-fall collections—was the winner.
Design duo Lucie and Luke Meier played with the idea of feminine vs. masculine in their fall collection for Jil Sander, resulting in loose long layers. The tunic dress worn over a slouchy pant was a favorite.
In the course of her last two seasons, Alberta Ferretti has been consciously embracing silhouettes other than her bread-and-butter evening gowns. The daywear shown in her fall collection is sure to make younger shoppers swoon, especially the all-white ensembles that feel laid-back yet Instagram-ready.
This may indeed be one of the most perfect leather trenches to exist in warm buttery brown. The Fendi show today included this sunny, happy look, as well as a heartfelt tribute to designer Karl Lagerfeld, who had been designing Fendi since 1965, and who passed away earlier this week.
Tone-on-tone dressing has been a staple at Max Mara, and this burnt orange look (we have been seeing a lot of orange hues this season!) is how the modern woman wants to dress at the office.