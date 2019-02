Milan Fashion Week Fall 2019: All the Best Runway Looks So Far

With New York and London Fashion Week well behind us , fashion editors, buyers, and front row-types have landed in the Italian capital to take in the shows. Kicking of Milan Fashion Week with a bang was none other than Gucci's Alessandro Michele, whose mask-wearing Gucci-lytes looked much more punk than previous seasons. Alberta Ferretti's daywear, No. 21's undone, skin-showing styling and the dresses-over-pants trend at Jil Sander rounded out Day One of Milan Fashion Week. Day Two kicks off with a heartfelt tribute to the late Karl Lagerfeld at Fendi, and full slate of exciting shows.