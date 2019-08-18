Best of Beauty

Miley Cyrus' Rocker Waves, Hailey Bieber's Bombshell Blowout and More of This Week's Best Beauty on Instagram

Everyone is traveling the last few weeks of the summer, promising plenty of backseat selfies: Adut Akech, Fanny Bourdette-Donon and Kehlani all shared glowing snaps in transit. Post-breakup, Miley Cyrus showed off tousled hair in Lake Como, Italy, while Hailey Bieber rocked some serious length. Mj Rodriguez struck a pose, pairing natural curls with a plum eye. Rowan Blanchard took one of the summer’s hottest hues, bright orange, for a spin. Raveena Aurora, Lady Gaga and Marsai Martin all offered up very different takes on glittery silver eyes, from subtle to smokey to bold shapes. Alison Brie’s sheer plum lip and Fernanda Ly’s almond-shaped brown manicure were a sneak peek of perfect shades for fall. More of the best transitional end-of-summer beauty, here.
Miley Cyrus&#x27; sunkissed strands on vacation. Courtesy of Instagram.
Miley Cyrus' sunkissed strands on vacation. Courtesy of Instagram.

Adut Akech was luminous in Melbourne. Courtesy of Instagram.

Mj Rodriguez showed off a soft smokey eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

Lady Gaga continued to hype up her Haus Laboratories. Courtesy of Instagram.

Fanny Bourdette-Donon was glowing when she "retour de plage." Courtesy of Instagram.

Alison Brie wore a berry lip to promote GLOW. Courtesy of Instagram.

Raveena Aurora shared a snap of her simple silver eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

Kehlani was fresh-faced en route. Courtesy of Instagram.

Rowan Blanchard showed off a peek of orange shadow. Courtesy of Instagram.

Marsai Martin went to BeautyCon LA in a sparkling silver eye. Courtesy of Instagram.

Fernanda Ly matched her moody nails to her mahogany scrunchie. Courtesy of Instagram.

Hailey Bieber tried out some sultry waves. Courtesy of Instagram.

