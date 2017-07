Celebrating Missy Elliott's Love For the Formal Tracksuit

Since Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliott’s solo debut music video ‘The Rain (Supa Dupa Fly)’ directed by Hype Williams—yes, the one where is notably wearing an inflated trash bag—in 1997, the larger-than-life rapper has gone on to release five platinum albums, earn four Grammy Awards, among the countless musical triumphs. Outside of music, she has ventured into fashion with a collaboration with Adidas, and most recently she has starred in Marc Jacobs' fall 2016 video campaign. Missy has always to averted the norm, and her fearless fashion choices have put her in a prominent place in pop culture and fashion history . She has always stayed true to herself when it comes to red carpet style, never straying far from her flashy, head-to-toe matchy-matchy ensembles, in all of its with tracksuits, berets, and bubblegum popping galore. She’s one of those tastemakers who has proved to us all that it isn’t even about what you wear, but how you wear it. In honor of her 45th birthday, here is a look back on some of her best looks.