Celebrating Missy Elliott's Love For the Formal Tracksuit

Missy Elliot opts for a red track ensemble over a white t-shirt for the 1997 MTV Europe Music Awards in Los Angeles.
The rapper makes a statement in a white suit with feather details for the 41st Annual GRAMMY Awards in 1999.
Missy Elliot at close friend, Puff Daddy’s birthday at Cipriani’s in New York in 1998 sporting a tan tracksuit and gold hoops.
Missy Elliot proves she doesn’t shy away from embellishment in a mint-green suit and matching hat at the 13th Annual Soul Train Music Awards in 1999.
The rapper shines on the red carpet at the 42nd Annual GRAMMY Awards in a purple embellished suit and matching shoes.
Missy Elliot arrives at the ‘VH-1 Divas 2000: A Tribute To Diana Ross’ event in a white Versace suit in 2000.
Missy Elliot sports an orange and yellow coordinating Adidas track suit with matching visor and jewelry at the 2001 American Music Awards in Los Angeles, California.
Missy Elliot poses with her Grammy Awards in the press room of the 2002 GRAMMY Awards in a matching purple embellished ensemble.
Missy Elliot poses on the red carpet in a coordinating Puma tracksuit and jewelry at the 2002 2nd Annual BET Awards.
The rapper attends the Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs and Guy Oseary 2002 MTV Video Music Awards post-party in a pink and yellow tracksuit and matching headband.
Missy Elliot pairs jeans with a blue and white track jacket and blue beret at the ‘DKNY and Vanity Fair Present In Concert Series’ in 2002 at the Irving Plaza in New York, NY.
Missy Elliot is pretty in pink at the 2003 45th Annual GRAMMY Awards in a pink Adidas tracksuit, matching beret, and gold chain.
Missy Elliot wears a denim Adidas look with red details, a belt that reads MISSY, and gold chain to the 2003 the 17th Annual Soul Train Music Awards.
Missy Elliot smiles with her Best Video of the Year award at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards wearing a coordinating green and plaid ensemble, down to the shoes. Elliot won for her song ‘Work It.’
The rapper poses with her Favorite Female Rap Artist at the 2003 31st Annual American Musiic Awards wearing all black and gold hoops.
Missy Elliot wears a grey pinstriped suit and matching hat to the 2003 VIBE Awards.
Missy Elliot opts for a long white coat and matching beret at the New York ‘Honey’ premiere in 2003.
The rapper opts for a black and white blazer, a matching hat, and jeans to accept her Best Female Rap Solo Performance at the 2004 46th Annual GRAMMY Awards.
Missy Elliot wearing all Adidas at the launch of her Adidas clothing line, ‘Respect M.E’ at Adidas SoHo store in 2004.
Missy Elliot pairs a pink coat and boots with a plaid beret and white Adidas messenger back for the ‘Hitch’ World Premiere in 2005.
Missy Elliot sits front row at the Baby Phat by Kimora Lee Simmons Fall/Winter 2005 Fashion Show wearing a pink blazer, hat and jeans.
Missy Elliot attends the Diesel Fall 2005 Fashion Show at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City wearing a silver metallic tracksuit and coordinating hat.
Missy Elliott ditches the tracksuit backstage during the 2005 BET Awards wearing jeans and a black detailed boho top.
Missy Elliot doesn’t let any injury stop her! The singer pairs her crutch and scooter with loose green pants and a white jacket at the 2005 33rd Annual American Music Awards, where she won Favorite Female Artist (rap/hip-hop).
Missy Elliot opts for a head-to-toe denim look for the 2006 48th Annual GRAMMY Awards where she was the winner of Best Short Form Music Video for her hit ‘Lose Control.’
The Missy Elliot recreates her iconic ‘Super Fly’ music video outfit for a performance at the 2006 MTV Music Video Awards in New York City.
The rapper arrives at friend, Ciara’s, birthday wearing a brown Gucci top, with brown suede boots and hat in 2006.
Missy Elliot opts for a classic black and gold tracksuit for her birthday at TAO Las Vegas in 2008.
Missy Elliot poses backstage at the hit play 'RACE' on Broadway wearing a black jacket and jeans in 2009.
Missy Elliot waves on the red carpet of TAO’s 10th Anniversary party in 2010 in a graphic t-shirt, embellished leather jacket, and classic light-washed jeans.
Missy Elliot spices up an all-black outfit with an embellished leather jacket and gold accessories at BET's '106 and Park in 2013.
The Rapper attends the 2016 VH1 Hip Hop Honors: All Hail The Queens event wearing a black and pink leather ensemble and oversized silver earrings.