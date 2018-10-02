PFW

Millennial Pink Gets an Edgy Makeover at Miu Miu's Spring 2019 Fashion Show

Bows and roses and hues of baby pink filled the Miu Miu Spring 2019 collection, making it a show that appealed to fashion's most feminine cravings. Of course, this is Miuccia Prada we are talking about, though, so not everything was as it appeared. Those bows? They adorned giant, face-shielding "Don't talk to me" sunglasses. The roses? They came overgrown and tattered, attached to shoulders and hips. And the pink? It may have been millennial, but when crafted into sharp shift dresses and a slick leather overcoat, it felt completely new again. Here, go inside the collection.
On the runway at the Miu Miu SS19 show during Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France, on Tuesday, October 2, 2018. Photograph by Cleo Glover for W magazine.
CLEO GLOVER
1/25

