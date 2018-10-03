Fashion Week

Hair Transformations: See 9 Models Who Got Dramatic New Hairstyles This Fashion Week

Seeing as 2018 kicked off with Hailey Baldwin dyeing her hair a hue that, when Paris Jackson followed suit over the summer, came to be known as watermelon, Marc Jacobs’ request to his cast to dye their hair not just pink, but seemingly every pastel possible, for the sole purpose of his Spring 2019 show couldn't have had better timing. It wasn't long, though, before the end result of 37 different colors—not to mention 15 fresh buzzcuts—turned out to be just beginning of hair transformations this season, as Fashion Week carried on with its usual European circuit. Prada exclusives like Emma Boyd left Milan with a little less to carry, thanks to their newfound pixie cuts, whereas newcomers like Kate Kina showcased their commitment by not only walking on water for Saint Laurent, but also sitting through a painful session of bleach. Take a before-and-after look at those transformations and more, here.
Hairstyles modeled by Huan Zhou.
Sidney Gomes
Huan Zhou

Huan Zhou (Elite Model Management), the Chinese model known for her eye-skimming bangs, conceded to give a rare glimpse of her brows in the name of Miu Miu.

Kate Kina

Kate Kina (Silent Models) gave supermodel Anja Rubik, who dyed her bob orange ahead of walking on water for Saint Laurent, a run for her money by bleaching her brown locks platinum.

Ariela Soares

Ariela Soares (New York Model Management), who closed Marc Jacobs, not only straightened her hair for the show, but transformed it into an icy blue.

Sofia Tesmenitskaya

Unlike her shoulder-length hair, Sofia Tesmenitskaya (Wilhelmina Models)'s eyebrows didn't come into contact with the bleach backstage at Marc Jacobs, giving her a Daenerys-esque look.

Ilona Desmet

Belgian newcomer Ilona Desmet (Girl Management) fully embraced her title as a Prada exclusive by chopping her dark brown bob even shorter, into a pixie.

Rori Grenert

Having left behind New York, where she went gray for Marc Jacobs, Rori Grenert (Red Models) made her way to Milan to walk for Iceberg—and color her curls a shade of pastel pink.

Jiji

Last September, Jiji (Heroes Model Management) stepped out on the runway with a deep blue buzzcut for the buzzy London designer Matty Bovan, so it's no surprise that this season, she underwent another transformation, going gray for Bovan's former mentor, Marc Jacobs.

Anita Terenteva (Wilhelmina Models) changed her hair for Marc Jacobs, but took things a step further in Paris for Junya Watanabe, abandoning her newfound blonde for bright green.

Emma Boyd

Fellow Prada exclusive Emma Boyd (Elite Model Management) also bid her bangs goodbye for a pixie before moving on to the shows in Paris.

