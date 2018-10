Seeing as 2018 kicked off with Hailey Baldwin dyeing her hair a hue that, when Paris Jackson followed suit over the summer, came to be known as watermelon , Marc Jacobs’ request to his cast to dye their hair not just pink, but seemingly every pastel possible , for the sole purpose of his Spring 2019 show couldn't have had better timing. It wasn't long, though, before the end result of 37 different colors—not to mention 15 fresh buzzcuts—turned out to be just beginning of hair transformations this season, as Fashion Week carried on with its usual European circuit. Prada exclusives like Emma Boyd left Milan with a little less to carry, thanks to their newfound pixie cuts, whereas newcomers like Kate Kina showcased their commitment by not only walking on water for Saint Laurent, but also sitting through a painful session of bleach. Take a before-and-after look at those transformations and more, here.