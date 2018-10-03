Huan Zhou (Elite Model Management), the Chinese model known for her eye-skimming bangs, conceded to give a rare glimpse of her brows in the name of Miu Miu.
Kate Kina (Silent Models) gave supermodel Anja Rubik, who dyed her bob orange ahead of walking on water for Saint Laurent, a run for her money by bleaching her brown locks platinum.
Ariela Soares (New York Model Management), who closed Marc Jacobs, not only straightened her hair for the show, but transformed it into an icy blue.
Unlike her shoulder-length hair, Sofia Tesmenitskaya (Wilhelmina Models)'s eyebrows didn't come into contact with the bleach backstage at Marc Jacobs, giving her a Daenerys-esque look.
Belgian newcomer Ilona Desmet (Girl Management) fully embraced her title as a Prada exclusive by chopping her dark brown bob even shorter, into a pixie.
Having left behind New York, where she went gray for Marc Jacobs, Rori Grenert (Red Models) made her way to Milan to walk for Iceberg—and color her curls a shade of pastel pink.
Last September, Jiji (Heroes Model Management) stepped out on the runway with a deep blue buzzcut for the buzzy London designer Matty Bovan, so it's no surprise that this season, she underwent another transformation, going gray for Bovan's former mentor, Marc Jacobs.
Anita Terenteva (Wilhelmina Models) changed her hair for Marc Jacobs, but took things a step further in Paris for Junya Watanabe, abandoning her newfound blonde for bright green.
Fellow Prada exclusive Emma Boyd (Elite Model Management) also bid her bangs goodbye for a pixie before moving on to the shows in Paris.