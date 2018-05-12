Beauty

Kate Moss, Adriana Lima, and 21 More Top Models Reveal Their Mothers' Best Beauty Advice

The world's top models have picked up plenty of hair, makeup, and skincare tips from beauty professionals backstage, but sometimes the best advice comes from Mom. Like: "Don’t mix the grapes and the grains"—sage words courtesy of Kate Moss's momma. Or: "Cherries are great as a lip stain," which Herieth Paul's mother passed down to her daughter. And there is plenty more where that came from. From the nutrition and skincare advice that Anna Ewers and Fei Fei Sun swear by to the beauty-from-the-inside-out mantras that Naomi Campbell and Lara Stone live by, these words of wisdom from the world's top models prove that mother really does know best.
Anna Ewers
RYAN MCGINLEY
1/23

Anna Ewers

"Don’t eat too much chocolate."

Anna Ewers photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, April 2016.

2/23

Kate Moss

"Don’t mix the grapes and the grains."

Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.

Steven Meisel
3/23

Fei Fei Sun

"To take care of my skin: Clean my face—morning and night—every day, drink warm water, and take Vitamin C."

Fei Fei Sun photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2011.

4/23

Naomi Campbell

"Have integrity with everything you do, and have no regrets. When you commit, do it with 110 percent."

Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, September 2010.

Jamie McCarthy
5/23

Herieth Paul

"Cherries are great as a lip stain."

Herieth Paul attends the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party at the Nomo Soho Hotel on February 11, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.

Craig McDean
6/23

Lara Stone

"Beauty from the inside."

Lara Stone photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2011.

7/23

Mariacarla Boscono

"Be yourself."

Mariacarla Boscono photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, March 2011.

CRAIG MCDEAN
8/23

Maria Borges

"Never forget where you come from, because that is who you are. Always pursue your dreams."

Maria Borges photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2016.

9/23

Daria Werbowy

"Respect yourself."

Daria Werbowy photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, October 2014.

CHARLOTTE WALES
10/23

Aymeline Valade

"She always wants me to show my hands, to push up my sweater sleeves. She says it makes you look more elegant and proper."

Aymeline Valade photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, April 2017.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
11/23

Karmen Pedaru

"Don’t ever pluck your eyebrows. I’m still very thankful."

Karmen Pedaru photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2012.

SADLI KARIM
12/23

Raquel Zimmermann

"Drink water."

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Karim Sadli for W Magazine, June/July 2013.

Craig Mcdean
13/23

Meghan Collison

"Don’t listen to mom."

Meghan Collison photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2008.

ALAS MERT AND PIGGOTT MARCUS
14/23

Molly Bair

"Don’t over-tweeze your brows."

Molly Bair photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
15/23

Suvi Koponen

"Marry for love, not money. Love makes you beautiful."

Suvi Koponen photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, February 2008.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
16/23

Saskia De Brauw

"Always tell the truth."

Saskia De Brauw photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2012.

17/23

Adriana Lima

"Be true to yourself."

18/23

Lily Aldridge

"Love yourself."

19/23

Lily Aldridge

"Lipstick can change a look."

Michael Stewart
20/23

Grace Mahary

"To love yourself… and to tweeze. She always told me to tweeze my brows."

Kevin Mazur/MG18
21/23

Cindy Crawford

"Don’t give advice unless asked."

@theashleygraham
22/23

Ashley Graham

"Be kind to everyone."

Clement Pascal, Styled by Sam Walker, Hair by Evanie Frausto at Susan Price, Makeup by Ellen Guhin at See Management. photography Assistant: Shawn McCarney
23/23

Alek Wek

"Don’t wash your face with soap, clean, and eat healthy."

Keywords

BEAUTY NOTESModelsMothers DayKate MossNaomi CampbellDaria WerbowyAnna EwersLara Stone