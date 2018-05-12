Kate Moss, Adriana Lima, and 21 More Top Models Reveal Their Mothers' Best Beauty Advice

"Don’t eat too much chocolate."
Anna Ewers photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, April 2016.
"Don’t mix the grapes and the grains."
Photograph by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, September 2014.
"To take care of my skin: Clean my face—morning and night—every day, drink warm water, and take Vitamin C."
Fei Fei Sun photographed by Steven Meisel for W Magazine, September 2011.
"Have integrity with everything you do, and have no regrets. When you commit, do it with 110 percent."
Photograph by Inez and Vinoodh for W Magazine, September 2010.
"Cherries are great as a lip stain."
Herieth Paul attends the Maybelline New York x V Magazine Party at the Nomo Soho Hotel on February 11, 2018 in New York City. Photo courtesy of Getty Images.
"Beauty from the inside."
Lara Stone photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, April 2011.
"Be yourself."
Mariacarla Boscono photographed by Willy Vanderperre for W Magazine, March 2011.
"Never forget where you come from, because that is who you are. Always pursue your dreams."
Maria Borges photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, September 2016.
"Respect yourself."
Daria Werbowy photographed by Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, October 2014.
"She always wants me to show my hands, to push up my sweater sleeves. She says it makes you look more elegant and proper."
Aymeline Valade photographed by Charlotte Wales for W Magazine, April 2017.
"Don’t ever pluck your eyebrows. I’m still very thankful."
Karmen Pedaru photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, March 2012.
"Drink water."
Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Karim Sadli for W Magazine, June/July 2013.
"Don’t listen to mom."
Meghan Collison photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, October 2008.
"Don’t over-tweeze your brows."
Molly Bair photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2015.
"Marry for love, not money. Love makes you beautiful."
Suvi Koponen photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, February 2008.
"Always tell the truth."
Saskia De Brauw photographed by Mert and Marcus for W Magazine, September 2012.
"Be true to yourself."
"Love yourself."
"Lipstick can change a look."
"To love yourself… and to tweeze. She always told me to tweeze my brows."
"Don’t give advice unless asked."
"Be kind to everyone."
"Don’t wash your face with soap, clean, and eat healthy."