Moschino Gave Picasso a Campy Makeover for Spring/Summer 2020

No doubt about it: Moschino's runway shows are always among the most exciting of Milan Fashion Week. The house's spring/summer 2020 show on Thursday was no different, even though this time around, creative director Jeremy Scott chose a theme that sounds a bit more staid than usual: Pablo Picasso. In the hands of the self-proclaimed "king of camp," though, the collection was anything but esoteric; after all, Scott also designed the actual gilded picture frame, inspired by the artist Lorraine O'Grady, that made up Tracee Ellis Ross's red carpet look for the 2019 camp-themed Met Gala. And while there was also a gilded frame on the runway, plus signature Picasso motifs like guitars and harlequins, riffs on cubism and abstraction made up the bulk of the collection, which you'll no doubt be seeing on the art world's gala circuit soon. Join models like Kaia Gerber, Joan Smalls, Soo Joo Park, and Gigi Hadid for a closer look backstage, here.
Backstage at the Moschino SS20 show
1/30

Backstage at the Moschino SS20 show during Milan Fashion Week on Thursday, September 19th, 2019. Photograph by Serichai Traipoom for W Magazine.

