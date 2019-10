Moscow Fashion Week's Street Style Stars Aren't Afraid to Wear Face Paint

It's always Fashion Week somewhere—and sometimes, even in two places at once. As street style stars stepped out in Seoul last week, breathing new life into the slime green trend, a whole different set of editors, models, and influencers were descending on Moscow, more than 4,000 miles away. As in Seoul—not to mention New York, Paris, Milan, and London— there were mainstays like net bags, Louis Vuitton monograms, corduroy, and technicolor hair. But by the time Moscow Fashion Week 's spring/summer 2020 season came to a close on Sunday, Russia's street style stars had also established a look that was distinctly their own: one involving face paint. See for yourself with a closer look at the week's grand finale, here.