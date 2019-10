If you're in mourning for the slime green trend , fret not. Chartreuse has yet to overtake its radioactive cousin at Seoul Fashion Week , which kicked off its spring/summer 2020 season on Tuesday. And while, earlier in the month, the Paris Fashion Week crowds were forced to brave the rain , so far, Seoul has been a bit luckier with the October weather. The sun has been shining brightly on the city's street style stars , with chunky white dad sneakers already proving particularly popular. Meanwhile, a Balenciaga track jacket unzipped to showcase a Gucci hoodie is proving that logo-mania is alive and well in Korea. See the looks stealing the spotlight from the runways, topped off with hair ranging from purple to blue to bleach, here.