Street Style

Street Style Stars at Seoul Fashion Week Aren't Finished With the Slime Green Trend Just Yet

If you're in mourning for the slime green trend, fret not. Chartreuse has yet to overtake its radioactive cousin at Seoul Fashion Week, which kicked off its spring/summer 2020 season on Tuesday. And while, earlier in the month, the Paris Fashion Week crowds were forced to brave the rain, so far, Seoul has been a bit luckier with the October weather. The sun has been shining brightly on the city's street style stars , with chunky white dad sneakers already proving particularly popular. Meanwhile, a Balenciaga track jacket unzipped to showcase a Gucci hoodie is proving that logo-mania is alive and well in Korea. See the looks stealing the spotlight from the runways, topped off with hair ranging from purple to blue to bleach, here.
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week
Street style during Seoul Fashion Week on Wednesday, October 16th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

