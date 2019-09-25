Street Style

Paris Fashion Week’s Street Style Stars Are Braving the Rain

The street style stars of Paris Fashion Week have had to get a little creative in dealing with the City of Light's recent unpredictable weather. Chic show-goers took shelter from the rain with everything from netted bucket hats to leather trench coats. The upside? The drab atmosphere gave rise to some colorful wardrobe choices: one styliste rocked a rainbow puffer while another bundled up with a bright pink scarf. See more of the best Paris street style here.
Street style during Paris Fashion Week
2019 Adam Katz Sinding
1/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
2/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
3/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
4/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
5/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
6/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
7/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
8/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
9/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
10/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
11/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
12/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
13/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
14/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

2019 Adam Katz Sinding
15/15

Street style during Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019. Photograph by Adam Katz Sinding for W Magazine.

