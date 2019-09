The street style stars of Paris Fashion Week have had to get a little creative in dealing with the City of Light's recent unpredictable weather. Chic show-goers took shelter from the rain with everything from netted bucket hats to leather trench coats. The upside? The drab atmosphere gave rise to some colorful wardrobe choices: one styliste rocked a rainbow puffer while another bundled up with a bright pink scarf. See more of the best Paris street style here.