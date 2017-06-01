MTV Beach House Is Coming Back, But the Original Was Already Early 2000s Summer Fashion Perfection

Beyonce attended the 2003 launch party for the series, wearing a decidedly summer unfriendly ensemble of long jeans, a fluttery floral blouse, and gold sandals.
The singer also took to the stage for the big launch, changing into a revealing white mini-dress and staggering gold heels.
A pregnant Reese Witherspoon attended a June 2003 taping, wearing a light green tanks, yellow patterned skirt, and season requisite flip-flops.
As part of Spankin New Summer Music Week, Michelle Branch performed in a covered-up, all black ensemble, complete with Chuck Taylors—a true, original Beach Goth.
Mary J. Blige accessorized her striped sundress with an oversized white belt, slung very low, of course, and heeled sandals for a July 2003 appearance.
The Simpson sisters—Ashlee and Jessica—went all in on the denim, with Ashlee opting for a miniskirt and Jessica in flared jeans. Damien Fahey, for his part, went for cargo shorts.
Aiding Carson Daly is hosting duties were Quddus and Hillarie Burton, pictured here in 2002. Burton's embroidered mini-skirt would not look entirely out of place in a Gucci show circa 2017.
Eve opted for a patriotic look in 2002, wearing star-emblazoned jeans, a white tank, and matching bandana.
Kylie Minogue went for a crop top, side braid, and heels to compliment her eye-catching silver slouchy cargo pants.
Unlike many stars before her, Amanda Bynes actually ventured out to the beach itself, wearing a classic black halter top, white miniskirt, and rubber flip-flops.
One of the summer's quirkier looks,Vanessa Carlton piled on the accessories, including a black fedora and, for some reason, maroon leg0warmers. Too much AC?
Before she became a Kim Kardashian bestie, LaLa was best known for her MTV hosting duties—and out-there style. Here, she goes all in on orange, with a camo skirt for good measure.