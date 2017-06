MTV Beach House Is Coming Back, But the Original Was Already Early 2000s Summer Fashion Perfection

In case you haven't heard, the 2000s are trending. Paris Hilton is once again one of the buzziest stars in the world, chainmail and sweatsuits were all over the Fall runways , and The Matrix is, incredibly, the inspiration behind Kendall and Kylie Jenner's latest collection . And, apparently, MTV is all over it. Following the recent revival of essential early Aughts after-school viewing, My Super Sweet Sixteen, the channel is also bringing back its warm weather answer to TRL, MTV Beach House. The show technically was an original product of the '90s, debuting in 1993, but truly took off a decade later, when Carson Daly, the channel's ultimate Golden Boy (sorry, Damien Fahey), took over hosting duties, with A-List guests popping by the Long Island-house, including Reese Witherspoon and Beyonce. The revival will debut on June 8th with a "MTV Beach House Festival," featuring headliner MisterWives, but already has some major fashion shoes to fill. Here, a look back at some of the truly Millenium styles for the show's original incarnation.