Why Mustique Is the Beloved Private-Island Getaway of Mick Jagger, the Delevingnes, and More

Designer Peter Dundas, formerly of Roberto Cavalli, spent New Year's Eve with boyfriend Evangelo Bousis, Poppy Delevingne, Cara Delevingne, and Lily Donaldson in Mustique, December 2016.
Melanie Hamrick brought her new baby with Mick Jagger on a beach getaway with the Rolling Stones musician in Mustique, January 2017.
Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis wish you a happy New Year from their getaway in Mustique, December 2016.
Esme Bianco fit in a beach shoot while attending Ally Hilfiger's wedding in Mustique, June 2017.
Ally Hilfiger's sister Audrey, a model, also fit in some selfies when she attended the wedding in Mustique, June 2017.
Esme Bianco at Ally Hilfiger's wedding to Steve Hash on Mustique, June 2017.
David Bowie was one of the most notable residents of Mandalay—he and wife Iman owned a home, Mandalay Estate, on the island until they sold it in 1995.
Dee Ocleppo and designer Tommy Hilfiger attend Ally Hilfiger's wedding in Mustique, June 2017.
DJ Mary Charteris documented the contingent of models and It girls who descended on the island for the New Year—here, Cara Delevingne, with Suki Waterhouse and Annie Clark, the musician also known as St. Vincent, in Mustique, December 2015.
Designer Peter Dundas touches down on Mustique for the New Year, December 2016.
Brands like Zimmermann and Rag & Bone have also opted to feature the picturesque island in their campaigns. Poppy Delevingne shot herself for Rag & Bone on Mustique, and Zimmerman's Swim 2017 campaign was shot on the Cotton House property.
Skrillex, a close collaborator with the groom, also attended Ally Hilfiger's wedding to Steve Hash in Mustique, June 2017.
Cara Delevingne spent her birthday with friends on Mustique, August 2013.
Inside Mandalay Estate, the home formerly owned by David Bowie and Iman, in Mustique.