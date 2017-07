Why Mustique Is the Beloved Private-Island Getaway of Mick Jagger, the Delevingnes, and More

Even before it became a model hotspot, hosting the likes of Cara and Poppy Delevingne, Suki Waterhouse, and Lily Donaldson, the private Caribbean island of Mustique was the go-to getaway for David Bowie and Iman and Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger. After the birth of his eight child, with his girlfriend Melanie Hamrick of the American Ballet Theater, Jagger and Hamrick brought their newborn to the island for an intimate retreat. Peter Dundas and Evangelo Bousis have spent several New Years on Mustique; most recently, fashion scion Ally Hilfiger , the daughter of Tommy, married her longtime boyfriend Steve Hash in a ceremony on Mustique attended by the extended Hilfiger clan—and Skrillex. See why models, designers, and musicians can't get enough of Mustique through their Instagrams, here.