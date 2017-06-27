It’s been a busy, busy year, wedding-wise, for the socialites of the world. Royal-adjacent Pippa Middleton, in a Giles Deacon gown , married her hedge fund manager boyfriend James Matthews; DJ and fitness guru Hannah Bronfman married fellow DJ Brendan Fallis in Marrakech, Morocco, wearing custom Vera Wang; beauty scion Claire Courtin-Clarins, socialite Arden Wohl, and Diana Ross’s son Ross Arne Naess all also tied the knot.

And last weekend, Ally Hilfiger, the daughter of Tommy Hilfiger who is, amongst other things, a designer, producer, and author of a memoir about her experience with Lyme disease, married longtime boyfriend Steve Hash on the island of Mustique. The couple announced their engagement with People magazine in August 2016; they’ve been together for approximately six years and have a two-year-old daughter, Harley, born in 2015.

Hilfiger collaborated with her designer father on her wedding dress, a white silk gown with a plunging neckline topped with a delicate hooded cape, embroidered with blue and white floral details along its hem. “I’m a bit of a bohemian, gypsy kind of chick,” Hilfiger told Hello magazine of her desired look late last year.

Hash, for his part, wore a slim white suit, shirt, apparently, optional—after all, this was a chill beachfront affair. (Though Hilfiger is the fashion scion, Hash has also ventured into design, however briefly: He designed the ring with which he proposed to Hilfiger in Paris last year, according to Brides .)

The extended Hilfiger gang showed up, including the father of the bride, his wife Dee Ocleppo, and her children Julian and Alex, and Ally’s model sister Audrey and designer sister Elizabeth , as well as friends of the family and even the groom’s friend and collaborator, the music producer Skrillex. And amid all the festivities, wedding guests naturally made time for the beach—Mustique is part of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines archipelago—and, of course, well-lit beach selfies.

