The 8 Nail Polish Shades You'll Need This Season

As we begin to transition our closets, accessories, and most importantly, our beauty essentials out of the winter and into the new season, it goes without saying that the perfect accent to any spring wardrobe is the perfect manicure. Whether you prefer to stick with the classics, like Guerlain's vibrant shade of red or Dior's barely-there pink hue with gives just a subtle sheen of color, these neutrals are sure to stay timeless all season long. And for those who opt for a more intense pop of color, dare to wear Chanel's true canary yellow for a twist on Generation Z yellow or Lancôme's femininely chic lavender hue for a spring-approved neutra. Or, better yet, take on Jinsoon's pastel confetti like shade of pink, yellow and blue for a dramatic finish that's sure to turn heads. Here, a closer look at 8 polishes that's sure to enhance your spring aesthetic.
A perfect shade of canary yellow for those who want a neutral tone with a subtle pop of color.Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 592 Giallo Napoli, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com
1/8

A perfect shade of canary yellow for those who want a neutral tone with a subtle pop of color.

Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 592 Giallo Napoli, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com

2/8

For those who want the shine and classic finish of a polish, without the color.

Dior Diorlisse Filler in Petal Pink, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com

3/8

It wouldn't be spring without your go-to signature shade of red.

Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Laquer in 042 Fire Bow, $25, bergdorfgoodman.com

4/8

A true shade of ivory for a timeless satin finish that's sure to match any spring attire.

Essie Nail Polish in Pass-port To Sail, $9, target.com

5/8

An elegantly light shade of lavender worthy of becoming your go-to spring color.

Lancome Le Vernis in 420 Crispy Lavand, $20, neimanmarcus.com

6/8

Look pretty in pink this spring with Smith & Cult's effortless shade of rose that's sure to become your new seasonal neutral.

Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Fauntleroy, $18, bergdorfgoodman.com

7/8

A festive pop of pastel pinks, yellows and blues for those who those who dare to be bold.

Jinsoon Nail Polish in Fab, $18, barneys.com

8/8

Your not so average neutral grey that delivers just the right amount of color.

Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Nail Polish in Urban Escape, $28, bloomingdales.com

Keywords

Manicure