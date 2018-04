The 8 Nail Polish Shades You'll Need This Season

As we begin to transition our closets, accessories, and most importantly, our beauty essentials out of the winter and into the new season, it goes without saying that the perfect accent to any spring wardrobe is the perfect manicure. Whether you prefer to stick with the classics, like Guerlain's vibrant shade of red or Dior's barely-there pink hue with gives just a subtle sheen of color, these neutrals are sure to stay timeless all season long. And for those who opt for a more intense pop of color, dare to wear Chanel's true canary yellow for a twist on Generation Z yellow or Lancôme's femininely chic lavender hue for a spring-approved neutra. Or, better yet, take on Jinsoon 's pastel confetti like shade of pink, yellow and blue for a dramatic finish that's sure to turn heads. Here, a closer look at 8 polishes that's sure to enhance your spring aesthetic.