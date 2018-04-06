The 8 Nail Polish Shades You'll Need This Season

A perfect shade of canary yellow for those who want a neutral tone with a subtle pop of color.
Chanel Le Vernis Longwear Nail Colour in 592 Giallo Napoli, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com
For those who want the shine and classic finish of a polish, without the color.
Dior Diorlisse Filler in Petal Pink, $28, bergdorfgoodman.com
It wouldn't be spring without your go-to signature shade of red.
Guerlain La Petite Robe Noire Nail Laquer in 042 Fire Bow, $25, bergdorfgoodman.com
A true shade of ivory for a timeless satin finish that's sure to match any spring attire.
Essie Nail Polish in Pass-port To Sail, $9, target.com
An elegantly light shade of lavender worthy of becoming your go-to spring color.
Lancome Le Vernis in 420 Crispy Lavand, $20, neimanmarcus.com
Look pretty in pink this spring with Smith & Cult's effortless shade of rose that's sure to become your new seasonal neutral.
Smith & Cult Nailed Lacquer in Fauntleroy, $18, bergdorfgoodman.com
A festive pop of pastel pinks, yellows and blues for those who those who dare to be bold.
Jinsoon Nail Polish in Fab, $18, barneys.com
Your not so average neutral grey that delivers just the right amount of color.
Yves Saint Laurent La Laque Nail Polish in Urban Escape, $28, bloomingdales.com