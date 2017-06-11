Naomi Campbell stealing away to lounge in a strapless Francesco Scognamiglio gown.
Drag queens Thorgy Thor, Pearl, and Violet Chachki arriving at the Life Ball.
Brazilian model Gizele Oliveira making her way through the city to the ball.
Amanda Lepore immediately blending into the scenery as she descends on Vienna.
Amanda Lepore cozying up to Violet Chachki and Love Bailey.
Model Andreja Pejic posing with the Swiss drag queen Gossip Queen on the red carpet outside the Life Ball.
The Villbergs duo posing with Naomi Campbell.
Designer Michael Michalsky doing some pre-ball wandering of the city with Riccardo Simonetti.
Model Mary Semenchenko refueling in DSquare2.
The Dsquared2 designers Dean and Dan Caten looking ever identical (even in flared pants and platform shoes) outside the Life Ball.
Singer Conchita Wurst arriving to the Life Ball in Versace.
Model Andreja Pejic and Riccardo Simonetti at a well lit portion of the Life Ball.
Eva Cavalli, partner of designer Roberto Cavalli, arriving at Vienna's city hall.
Theo Battaglia and models Andreja Pejic and RJ King calling it a night at the Life Ball.
Life Ball CEO Gery Keszler pausing for a selfie with singer Dionne Warwick.
Ladyfag and designer Francesco Scognamiglio inside Vienna's city hall.