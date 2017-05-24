On Sunday at the Cannes Film Festival, Kate Moss graced the runway at Naomi Campbell's Fashion for Relief charity show in an Atelier Versace minidress and blazer alongside fellow models like Bella Hadid, Heidi Klum, and Kendall Jenner. Meanwhile, on the other side of La Croisette, Mary J. Blige attended the premiere of The Meyerowitz Stories, which stars Adam Sandler, Ben Stiller, and Dustin Hoffman, before she, too, walked in the Fashion for Relief show. (Blige, a longtime friend of Campbell, has walked the show in years past.) Then, both model Moss and R&B superstar made their way to the Fashion for Relief afterparty, for a bit of light (or not so light, as the case may be) revelry.

It was only a matter of time before the crowd got loose. (It wouldn't be a fashion party any other way.) According to one witness at the party, in the early morning, Moss got into a bit of a tiff with a fellow partygoer: “Kate was really letting rip,” the source told The Sun. “She was downing bottles of wine and throwing the flower arrangements around.”

But Blige, noted peacekeeper, tired of the drama, who immortalized her philosophy in “Family Affair,” singing the oft-cited bars, “Don’t need no hateration, holleration in this dancery,” quickly intervened to prevent the scuffle from escalating. She and a group of fellow party attendees separated Moss and her opponent before they, who, according to the same source, “started squaring up,” which Moss “didn’t like one bit.”

Did Blige urge the two women to leave their situations at the door? To leave all that BS outside? (Blige has been candid about her own drama throughout her career, both in interviews and in song—never more so than on her most recent record, last month’s Strength of a Woman, which finds the musician fresh out of a divorce and struggling to even motivate herself to record, according to an interview with the Los Angeles Times.) And where was Campbell throughout the affair?

After pulling the two women apart, Blige reportedly acted as mediator of the tussle, until other guests also demanded Moss’s opponent be removed from the party. (It’s not clear from the witness accounts whether the woman was indeed booted out.)

Then, Blige, Moss, and company just danced it out.

Kate Moss explains photographers always ask her to take her clothes off: