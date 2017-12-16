Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates the Launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection with Benjamin Millepied. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates the Launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection with Benjamin Millepied. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Kristen Stewart attends the Opening Reception for Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Ashley Benson attends the Opening Reception for Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Cardi B performs at the DIRTY LEMON x Vogue collaboration launch celebration. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Zac Efron attends the world premiere of The Greatest Showman. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Zendaya attends the world premiere of The Greatest Showman. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Diane Kruger and Jason Wu attend ACRIA's 22nd Annual holiday dinner. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Raf Simons and Anne Collier attend ACRIA's 22nd Annual holiday dinner. Photo courtesy of BFA.
Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer attend Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer & Jenna Dewan Tatum Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collection Benefitting Baby2Baby at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gilt.com)
Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston at Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer & Jenna Dewan Tatum's Exclusive Jewelry Collection Launch Benefitting Baby2Baby at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gilt.com)
Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event on December 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG)
Laure Heriard Dubreuil attends The Webster's pink holiday cocktail party. Photo courtesy of BFA.