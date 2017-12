When contemplating who Natalie Portman and dancer husband Benjamin Millepied might pal around with, noted bro Miles Teller might not exactly come first to mind. But hang out they did, as Teller and fiancé Keleigh Sperry attended the launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection, co-hosted by Millepied, which included a performance by the L.A. Dance Project and also brought out the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Miguel. Meanwhile, in New York, Kristen Stewart supported her late friend and former co-star Anton Yelchin, coming out to the opening of Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty, a new exhibition presenting Yelchin's photography which will run through January 20th, 2018 at De Buck Gallery in New York City. Also in New York, the social set continued to feel the holiday spirit, as Cardi B performed an intimate set at a glitter-themed bash thrown by Dirty Lemon, while The Webster celebrated their new New York outpost with a pink-swathed cocktail party. Here, take a look inside the best parties of the week.