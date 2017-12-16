24 Hour Party People

Natalie Portman and Miles Teller Had An Unexpected Double Date That Involved Ballet And Wiz Khalifa

When contemplating who Natalie Portman and dancer husband Benjamin Millepied might pal around with, noted bro Miles Teller might not exactly come first to mind. But hang out they did, as Teller and fiancé Keleigh Sperry attended the launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection, co-hosted by Millepied, which included a performance by the L.A. Dance Project and also brought out the likes of Wiz Khalifa and Miguel. Meanwhile, in New York, Kristen Stewart supported her late friend and former co-star Anton Yelchin, coming out to the opening of Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty, a new exhibition presenting Yelchin's photography which will run through January 20th, 2018 at De Buck Gallery in New York City. Also in New York, the social set continued to feel the holiday spirit, as Cardi B performed an intimate set at a glitter-themed bash thrown by Dirty Lemon, while The Webster celebrated their new New York outpost with a pink-swathed cocktail party. Here, take a look inside the best parties of the week.
ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA CELEBRATES THE LAUNCH OF THE ERMENEGILDO ZEGNA COUTURE XXX COLLECTION : WITH BENJAMIN MILLEPIED &amp; THE L.A. DANCE PROJECT
Sansho Scott/BFA.com
1/13

Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman attend Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates the Launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection with Benjamin Millepied. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Sansho Scott/BFA.com
2/13

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry attend Ermenegildo Zegna Celebrates the Launch of the Ermenegildo Zegna Couture XXX Collection with Benjamin Millepied. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
3/13

Kristen Stewart attends the Opening Reception for Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Zach Hilty/BFA.com
4/13

Ashley Benson attends the Opening Reception for Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
5/13

Cardi B performs at the DIRTY LEMON x Vogue collaboration launch celebration. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
6/13

Zac Efron attends the world premiere of The Greatest Showman. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Benjamin Lozovsky/BFA.com
7/13

Zendaya attends the world premiere of The Greatest Showman. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
8/13

Diane Kruger and Jason Wu attend ACRIA's 22nd Annual holiday dinner. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Tiffany Sage/BFA.com
9/13

Raf Simons and Anne Collier attend ACRIA's 22nd Annual holiday dinner. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Stefanie Keenan
10/13

Tobey Maguire and Jennifer Meyer attend Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer & Jenna Dewan Tatum Launch Exclusive Jewelry Collection Benefitting Baby2Baby at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Gilt.com)

Donato Sardella
11/13

Jennifer Meyer and Jennifer Aniston at Gilt.com, Jennifer Meyer & Jenna Dewan Tatum's Exclusive Jewelry Collection Launch Benefitting Baby2Baby at Sunset Tower Hotel on December 7, 2017 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gilt.com)

Brian Ach
12/13

Delilah Belle Hamlin attends the UGG x SIX:02 holiday event on December 6, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Brian Ach/Getty Images for UGG)

Madison Voelkel/BFA.com
13/13

Laure Heriard Dubreuil attends The Webster's pink holiday cocktail party. Photo courtesy of BFA.

Keywords

Natalie PortmanBenjamin MillepiedParties