On National Coffee Day, 20 Celebrities That Prove a Coffee Cup Is The Best Accessory While Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen famously paired their oversized Starbucks with even more oversized scarves, they aren't the only celebrities who make coffee cups look like chic accessories. On National Coffee Day, here's a look at some of the famous faces who have been photographed carrying coffee around town--from Selena Gomez and Jennifer Lopez to, of course, the Olsens.