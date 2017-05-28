View as SlideshowBest of Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss and More of the Best Natural Beauty Moments on Instagram

This week our favorite A-listers took a cue from the understated beauty on the Cannes red carpet and went au naturale. While some actresses and models opted for a “barely there” glam look, others actually went the no makeup route. When it comes to hair, models Josephine Skriver and Lais Ribeiro sported playful up dos, while models Stella Maxwell while Jessica Alba and model Candice Swanepoel proved that there’s nothing more classic than a high, tousled pony. From actress Gwyneth Paltrow and model Romee Strijd's make-free selfies to Karlie Kloss's perfectly pink lip, here's a look at the 10 best natural beauty moments of the week.
Gwyneth Paltrow wore her blonde locks in loose natural waves without a touch of makeup.
Photo by @gwynethpaltrow
Photo by @karliekloss
Supermodel Karlie Kloss proves a little goes a long way wearing her hair in natural waves with a touch of cream blush on the cheeks.

Photo by @laisribeiro
Model Lais Ribeiro looked radiant with creamy, luminous skin while wearing a tousled half up do with a top knot.

Photo by @lilyaldridge
Model Lily Aldridge rocks the ultimate bare-faced selfie wearing her hair in a high pony with luminous skin.

Photo by @stellamaxwell
Model Stella Maxwell posed wearing a tousled high pony with sun-kissed, dewy skin and a dusty rose lip.

Photo by @theashleygraham
Showing off her long brunette locks, model Ashley Graham went bare with a natural face and a nude lip.

Photo by @jessicaalba
Actress Jessica Alba elevated her high, tousled pony and natural face with a pair chic eyeglasses and gold hoops.

Photo by @josephineskriver
Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver wore playful French braids with loose pieces framing her face and a creamy, nude lip.

Photo by @ romeestrijd
Model Romee Strijd posed sans makeup wearing her hair in naturally tousled waves with a natural face.

Photo by @angelcandices
Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel opted for a sporty chic look wearing her long blonde locks in a high pony.

