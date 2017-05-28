Gwyneth Paltrow, Karlie Kloss and More of the Best Natural Beauty Moments on Instagram

Gwyneth Paltrow wore her blonde locks in loose natural waves without a touch of makeup.
Supermodel Karlie Kloss proves a little goes a long way wearing her hair in natural waves with a touch of cream blush on the cheeks.
Model Lais Ribeiro looked radiant with creamy, luminous skin while wearing a tousled half up do with a top knot.
Model Lily Aldridge rocks the ultimate bare-faced selfie wearing her hair in a high pony with luminous skin.
Model Stella Maxwell posed wearing a tousled high pony with sun-kissed, dewy skin and a dusty rose lip.
Showing off her long brunette locks, model Ashley Graham went bare with a natural face and a nude lip.
Actress Jessica Alba elevated her high, tousled pony and natural face with a pair chic eyeglasses and gold hoops.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver wore playful French braids with loose pieces framing her face and a creamy, nude lip.
Model Romee Strijd posed sans makeup wearing her hair in naturally tousled waves with a natural face.
Victoria’s Secret Angel Candice Swanepoel opted for a sporty chic look wearing her long blonde locks in a high pony.