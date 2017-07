It's probably floated across your feed: an artfully composed image of a net bag, an international edition of Vogue or Porter slipped inside along with a trifecta of citrus fruits—lemons, limes, and especially oranges. Some girls have gotten even more inventive, stashing a bunch of carrots or even a medley of tomatoes and green peppers inside; the more advanced moves see style bloggers color-coordinating their nets to their fruits. It's caught on among style bloggers, editors, and models like Doina Ciobanu , and unlike many a trend that takes root among It girls and influencers, it's surprisingly affordable: The Line offers a particularly neutral shade for just $18 . See how Instagrammers are making their net bags—and their produce—their own on Instagram with these 21 different ways to style net bags.