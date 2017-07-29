Trend Alert

21 Ways to Style Your Net Bag, the Affordable Instagram Trend It Girls and Influencers Can't Get Enough Of

It's probably floated across your feed: an artfully composed image of a net bag, an international edition of Vogue or Porter slipped inside along with a trifecta of citrus fruits—lemons, limes, and especially oranges. Some girls have gotten even more inventive, stashing a bunch of carrots or even a medley of tomatoes and green peppers inside; the more advanced moves see style bloggers color-coordinating their nets to their fruits. It's caught on among style bloggers, editors, and models like Doina Ciobanu, and unlike many a trend that takes root among It girls and influencers, it's surprisingly affordable: The Line offers a particularly neutral shade for just $18. See how Instagrammers are making their net bags—and their produce—their own on Instagram with these 21 different ways to style net bags.
@thatsaleaf
1/21

Photographer Elif of @thatsaleaf combines her on-trend net bag with equally of-the-moment matrix sunglasses and a straw hat.

@adelachloe
2/21

Adela C. Mazankova, digital editor for Elle Czech, in Prague, Czechoslovakia, July 2017.

@shinysyl
3/21

Net bags also work great as a backup option paired with a more statement-making piece.

Sylwia Dolores / Instagram
4/21

Double down on texture with a net bag and fluffy culottes à la stylist Sylwia Dolores.

@songofstyle
5/21

Style blogger Aimee Song poses in Bridgehampton, New York, July 2017.

@emmahill
6/21

London style blogger Emma Hill explores Burano, Italy, armed with her net bag, July 2017.

@fashiontwinstinct
7/21

One-half of the twin fashion blogger duo Su and Chris takes to the beach in Ibiza with a mesh bag to tote her citrus, July 2017.

Nelly Gavrilova / Instagram
8/21

Red mesh pairs well with gingham and tomatoes; green peppers offer a bit of fresh contrast.

@alyssa.lenore
9/21

Style blogger Alyssa Lenore subs out citrus for some sunflowers, July 2017.

@jull.pl
10/21

Polish fashion blogger Julia Walenciejczyk, July 2017.

Les Fleurs / Instagram
11/21

Spanish vintage retailer Les Fleurs offers a beige version of the on-trend bag.

Brianna Lance / Instagram
12/21

Fashion editor and artist Brianna Lance sports a mesh bag from the Frankie Shop, June 2017.

@doina
13/21

Model Doina Ciobanu uses her mesh bag to store Tom Ford body spray, oranges, and apples when heading to the pool in St-Tropez, May 2017.

@martiartiblog
14/21

Designer Martyna Renk carries her mesh bag, with a sole orange, in Berlin, Germany, July 2017.

@taniofficial
15/21

Publicist Tanja Deckstein carries her bag around Berlin, Germany, July 2017.

@taashasz
16/21

Though mesh bags work best with a cargo of oranges, they also pair well with Canadian tuxedoes and Gucci.

@panianiani
17/21

Net bags are also the ideal carrier for a haul of fresh peaches if you're feeling a bit more Georgia and little less Florida.

@kiraiswearing
18/21

Russian, London-based style blogger Kira toted her "IT bag" to the Victoria and Albert Museum in London, England, July 2017.

@emmajamsen
19/21

Some It girls, like Finnish influencer Emma Jämsén, use their net totes as shopping bags, carrying precious cargo like fresh carrots.

@anklemagazine
20/21

Yet another endorsement for carrying your citrus in a net bag, this one courtesy of the Canadian-based Ankle Magazine.

@karxlina
21/21

They do, of course, risk getting a little tangled, as blogger Karolina Sabala shows here.

