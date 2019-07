The 11 Up-and-Coming Handbag Designers to Know—And Shop—This Summer

From Lebanon to Costa Rica to Holland, the latest crop of influential up-and-coming handbag designers come from all corners of the world. The one thing these labels have in common is that they are not afraid to stand apart from your typical handbag shapes and styles. With unexpected materials (like acetate and wood), these bags will be the finishing touch to any easy cool look you plan to wear this summer . Perhaps most charming is how many of these emerging labels have teamed up with siblings and relatives, from the sisters behind Italian cult favorite label Medea, to the Montunas sisters whose products are dreamed up by their oh-so-chic mum, keeping it all in the family seems to be the trend du jour. Some of these emerging designers, like Ratio et Motus and Hereu, are being heralded by Net-a-Porter (in their young label program, The Vanguard, and through their sustainable offering) while the designers of Ashya a CFDA favorite. Needless to say, the 11 labels below here will be a go-to for those looking to make a statement this summer, no matter where they live and where in the world they plan to travel