The 11 Up-and-Coming Handbag Designers to Know—And Shop—This Summer

The mother and two daughters of Montunas split their time between London and Costa Rica, which have inspired many of their designs. While their acetate bags, like the one below, have become a hot commodity, we're also excited for their leather offering come fall.

Buy now: Montunas bucket bag, $368 [matchesfashion.com](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Montunas-Lirio-Trellis-pearlescent-acetate-bucket-bag-1270416](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Montunas-Lirio-Trellis-pearlescent-acetate-bucket-bag-1270416).