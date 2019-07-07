The 11 Up-and-Coming Handbag Designers to Know—And Shop—This Summer

The mother and two daughters of Montunas split their time between London and Costa Rica, which have inspired many of their designs. While their acetate bags, like the one below, have become a hot commodity, we're also excited for their leather offering come fall.
Handcrafted in England in the tradition of saddle-makers, Ferian bags are vegetable-tanned leather pieces that look modern, yet could have existed in any past era.
Anchor summer's easy breezy dressing with a structured beaded bag, like this hand-crafted one from up-and-coming Lebanese label.
The duo behind Ashya, Moya Annece and Ashley Cimone, aim to create goods for the modern traveller, all whilst supporting communities and their crafts. Launched in 2017, the label creates label-less covetable leather bags, like the Palmetto.
Hereu recently joined Net-A-Porter’s offering of sustainable products. This woven bag is constructed from leather and organic canvas in Spain.
The Amsterdam-based label Wandler was launched in 2017. The label caused quite a sensation with its waistbags and saddle leather shoulderbags. Fast forward two years later, and the brand is introducing it's first foray into prints and other fabrications. This ponyhair zebra bag is a favorite.
For those with multiple weddings this summer (and, who isn't?) this new line of evening bags are special enough to be a conversation starter yet still chic enough to go with whatever occasion dress you'll be donning for the event.
Kwaidon Editions is quickly growing into one of the hottest labels in Paris. While their bag line for fall offers a bevy of leopard options, get ahead of the look with this cheeky see-through shopper in plastic.
Launched last year, sisters Camilla and Giulia Venturini’s line of collectable it-bags have catapulted to the top of Insta-girls’ wish list. The luxe shoppers available in a variety of colors, from neon green to soft cream, but we love the classic black.
This emerging label was quickly snapped up by Net-A-Porter last fall, and their classic, "lady with a twist" bags are super covetable, especially in this caramel hue, which is exclusive to the online retailer.
Known for their great vegan leathers and streamlined dresses, the Budapest-based label also has a quirky-chic selection of bags, like this faux-croc one, available for high summer.
