The 11 Up-and-Coming Handbag Designers to Know—And Shop—This Summer

From Lebanon to Costa Rica to Holland, the latest crop of influential up-and-coming handbag designers come from all corners of the world. The one thing these labels have in common is that they are not afraid to stand apart from your typical handbag shapes and styles. With unexpected materials (like acetate and wood), these bags will be the finishing touch to any easy cool look you plan to wear this summer. Perhaps most charming is how many of these emerging labels have teamed up with siblings and relatives, from the sisters behind Italian cult favorite label Medea, to the Montunas sisters whose products are dreamed up by their oh-so-chic mum, keeping it all in the family seems to be the trend du jour. Some of these emerging designers, like Ratio et Motus and Hereu, are being heralded by Net-a-Porter (in their young label program, The Vanguard, and through their sustainable offering) while the designers of Ashya a CFDA favorite. Needless to say, the 11 labels below here will be a go-to for those looking to make a statement this summer, no matter where they live and where in the world they plan to travel.
Montunas
Montunas

The mother and two daughters of Montunas split their time between London and Costa Rica, which have inspired many of their designs. While their acetate bags, like the one below, have become a hot commodity, we're also excited for their leather offering come fall.

Buy now: Montunas bucket bag, $368 [matchesfashion.com](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Montunas-Lirio-Trellis-pearlescent-acetate-bucket-bag-1270416](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Montunas-Lirio-Trellis-pearlescent-acetate-bucket-bag-1270416).

Ferian

Handcrafted in England in the tradition of saddle-makers, Ferian bags are vegetable-tanned leather pieces that look modern, yet could have existed in any past era.

Buy now: Ferian bag, $832, [matchesfashion.com](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Ferian-Rye-leather-shoulder-bag-1262233](https://www.matchesfashion.com/us/products/Ferian-Rye-leather-shoulder-bag-1262233).

Vanina

Anchor summer's easy breezy dressing with a structured beaded bag, like this hand-crafted one from up-and-coming Lebanese label.

Buy now: Vanina bag, $360, netaporter.com.

ASHYA

The duo behind Ashya, Moya Annece and Ashley Cimone, aim to create goods for the modern traveller, all whilst supporting communities and their crafts. Launched in 2017, the label creates label-less covetable leather bags, like the Palmetto.

Buy now: Ashya bag, $425 [ashya.co](http://www.ashya.co/shop/palmetto-mini-toffee](http://www.ashya.co/shop/palmetto-mini-toffee).

HEREU

Hereu recently joined Net-A-Porter’s offering of sustainable products. This woven bag is constructed from leather and organic canvas in Spain.

Buy now: Hereu crossbody bag, $240, [netaporter.com](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1172261](https://www.net-a-porter.com/us/en/product/1172261).

Wandler

The Amsterdam-based label Wandler was launched in 2017. The label caused quite a sensation with its waistbags and saddle leather shoulderbags. Fast forward two years later, and the brand is introducing it's first foray into prints and other fabrications. This ponyhair zebra bag is a favorite.

Buy now: Wandler bag, $740, netaporter.com.

Lala Lexa

For those with multiple weddings this summer (and, who isn't?) this new line of evening bags are special enough to be a conversation starter yet still chic enough to go with whatever occasion dress you'll be donning for the event.

Buy now: Lala Lexa bag, $480, lalalexa.com.

Kwaidon Editions

Kwaidon Editions is quickly growing into one of the hottest labels in Paris. While their bag line for fall offers a bevy of leopard options, get ahead of the look with this cheeky see-through shopper in plastic.

Buy now: Kwaidon Editions bag, $245, [hlorenzo.com](https://www.hlorenzo.com/products/xa001-pp-white?variant=14174920900653&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1JDUkf-Y4wIVCY_ICh2N7AQiEAQYAiABEgLdtvD_BwE](https://www.hlorenzo.com/products/xa001-pp-white?variant=14174920900653&utm_medium=cpc&utm_source=google&utm_campaign=Google%20Shopping&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI1JDUkf-Y4wIVCY_ICh2N7AQiEAQYAiABEgLdtvD_BwE).

Medea

Launched last year, sisters Camilla and Giulia Venturini’s line of collectable it-bags have catapulted to the top of Insta-girls’ wish list. The luxe shoppers available in a variety of colors, from neon green to soft cream, but we love the classic black.

Buy now: Medea bag, $520, modaoperandi.com.

Ratio et Motus

This emerging label was quickly snapped up by Net-A-Porter last fall, and their classic, "lady with a twist" bags are super covetable, especially in this caramel hue, which is exclusive to the online retailer.

Buy now: Ratio et Motus, $995, netaporter.com.

Nanushka

Known for their great vegan leathers and streamlined dresses, the Budapest-based label also has a quirky-chic selection of bags, like this faux-croc one, available for high summer.

Buy now: Nanushka bag, $365, netaporter.com.

