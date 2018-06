Still trying to nail down your 4th of July plans? Don't panic. It's not too late to plan a last-minute getaway that’s full of fireworks, beach time, and great food (all of which are essentials in our book for the perfect Independence Day celebration). From Napa Valley to Nantucket, here are nine perfect options along both the East and West coasts of America for your most festive 4th of July yet. Whether you want to cozy up in a desert bungalow in Palm Springs, or hit the city to watch fireworks in the nation's capital, you won't want to hesitate on securing your mid-week holiday plans, or else these rooms will be gone fast. Go ahead and quit your scrambling, book a suite, pack your weekender bag, and brace yourself for plenty of watermelon, ice cream, and fanfare. Happy Birthday America!