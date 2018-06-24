Portland — The Press Hotel

If good eats (seafood in particular) are a priority for you during the holiday, look no further than Portland, Maine, which has plenty in the way of fresh oysters and Maine-style lobster rolls (try Scales). The new Press Hotel is an excellent option for lodging and still has rooms available. Housed in the building that was once home to the Press Herald, the space plays homage to its newsroom roots while still maintain a very cool, modern feel. Those looking for an official 4th of July celebration should book tickets in advance for the annual Stars and Stripes Spectacular, here.

Book it: presshotel.com

Photo courtesy The Press Hotel.