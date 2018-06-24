Washington, D.C. — Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel
Few things are more patriotic than spending the 4th of July holiday in the nation's capital. Washington, D.C.'s fireworks and Independence Day celebrations are visible from the Kimpton Mason & Rook Hotel, which is located downtown but slightly separated from all of the busyness of 14th Street. The warm and relaxing getaway complete with sophisticated library decor on the interior and a sunny roof deck on the exterior still magically has a few rooms left for the mid-week holiday, so there's still time to celebrate America's 242nd birthday in the capital.
Book it: masonandrookhotel.com
Nantucket — The White Elephant
By some matter of fate, Nantucket’s best hotel still has a few openings for the biggest holiday weekend of the summer. It’s also conveniently located right in town so you don’t necessarily need a car to get everywhere. Few places feel more appropriate for 4th of July than Nantucket—spend your days sipping a crisp glass of wine at Galley Beach or a beer at Cisco Brewers, eating super fresh lobster rolls at Millie’s, and soaking up the sun at the beach. If you’re in the mood, the parade in town is always a real crowd pleaser.
Book it: whiteelephanthotel.com
New York — The Chatwal Hotel
For those who wish to opt for a metropolitan travel destination on Independence Day, the Chatwal Hotel in midtown Manhattan is steps away from all that New York has to offer. From exclusive guided tours through the Morgan Library & Museum to catered picnics in Central Park, those who stay in one of the 14 themed specialty suites will find themselves on various excursions throughout New York City. Built in 1905, the classic architecture and design of each suite take inspiration from early 20th century travel, and was restored in 2010 by Thierry Despont. Spacious terraces with great views of Independence Day fireworks and private bars distinguish this landmark hotel from the rest.
Book it: thechatwalny.com
Martha’s Vineyard — Summercamp Hotel
Spend the holiday at Summercamp, located right on the Oak Bluffs harbor. Formerly the Wesley Hotel, Summercamp (the newest and largest Lark Hotels property) is a nod to Oak Bluffs’ history a camping destination for the Methodist Church. There will be the annual children’s parade through the historic “gingerbread cottages” located behind the hotel on the morning of the 4th, and the annual parade and fireworks in Edgartown later that evening.
Book it: summercamphotel.com
Portland — The Press Hotel
If good eats (seafood in particular) are a priority for you during the holiday, look no further than Portland, Maine, which has plenty in the way of fresh oysters and Maine-style lobster rolls (try Scales). The new Press Hotel is an excellent option for lodging and still has rooms available. Housed in the building that was once home to the Press Herald, the space plays homage to its newsroom roots while still maintain a very cool, modern feel. Those looking for an official 4th of July celebration should book tickets in advance for the annual Stars and Stripes Spectacular, here.
Book it: presshotel.com
Cape Cod — Chatham Bars Inn
What’s a better place to be for the 4th of July than Cape Cod? Massachusetts, after all, was the first-ever state to recognize Independence Day as a holiday. In between spending plenty of beach time, bonfires, and sailing, catch Chatham’s annual Independence Day parade (July 4th at 9:30 a.m.), which attracts more than 20,000 spectators each year. Snag one of the last available rooms at the beachfront Chatham Bars Inn, which is one of the best resorts in New England and a member of The Leading Hotels of the World. From the first-rate dining options to its stunning private beach, you’ll find it hard to want to leave the resort at all.
Book it: chathambarsinn.com.
Amelia Island — The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island
There will be plenty of flags flying high here on this classic Americana seaside destination, along with Civil War-reenactments at For Clinch and fun (free) concerts in town. The Ritz-Carlton, Amelia Island hosts an all-American, Southern-style cookout for its Red, White, and The Deep Blue celebrations. There will be live music by The Bama Gamblers, a Southern-rock band, crab races, and the annual fireworks show.
Book it: ritzcarlton.com
Napa Valley — Vista Collina Resort
Wine lovers and those who fancy themselves culinary experts will be eager to spend Independence Day at Napa Valley's Vista Collina Resort, located just an hour north of San Francisco. The resort opens in July, and naturally features tasting rooms, food and wine centers, and a luxurious spa. Countless wineries and vineyards throughout the North Bay area offer a curated experience, and there's also the Annual July 4th parade in historic downtown Napa to attend before the patriotic fireworks take place in the evening.
Book it: meritagecollection.com
Palm Springs — Avalon Palm Springs
Jet all the way to southern California, and you'll find that the Avalon Palm Springs offers the perfect leisurely getaway for the 4th of July if you'd rather spend the holiday poolside or nestled up by the fireplace in a desert bungalow. The manicured gardens, the mountains, and the pools will almost make you forget it's Independence Day, but downtown Palm Springs and its 4th of July celebrations (and impeccable dining scene) are only a few blocks away.
Book it: avalon-hotel.com
