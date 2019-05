Salt, sun, and sand—what more could one possibly need for a chic vacation. Or, for that matter, a W photo shoot? Summer is fast approaching, so stop staring out of your office window and plan your great escape, now. Channel Joan Smalls on the streets of Cuba in a sunny yellow ensemble, or backpack through Japan's most remote beaches, à la Rianne van Rompaey. More of a sit-back-and-relax traveler? If so, Jessica Biel catching some sun on a yacht in the bluest of waters is your ultimate mood. Whether you plan to laze poolside like Kirsten Dunst, go glamping upstate, or take a gorgeous tropical island by storm, but sure to pack your favorite sandals , and easy dresses that can go from beach to bar in no time. Wherever you plan to travel to this summer season, do so in style with inspiration from the pages of W. After all, Instagram is watching.