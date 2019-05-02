Great Escapes

Out of Office: Inspiration For Your Dream Travel Plans, Straight From the Pages of W

Salt, sun, and sand—what more could one possibly need for a chic vacation. Or, for that matter, a W photo shoot? Summer is fast approaching, so stop staring out of your office window and plan your great escape, now. Channel Joan Smalls on the streets of Cuba in a sunny yellow ensemble, or backpack through Japan's most remote beaches, à la Rianne van Rompaey. More of a sit-back-and-relax traveler? If so, Jessica Biel catching some sun on a yacht in the bluest of waters is your ultimate mood. Whether you plan to laze poolside like Kirsten Dunst, go glamping upstate, or take a gorgeous tropical island by storm, but sure to pack your favorite sandals, and easy dresses that can go from beach to bar in no time. Wherever you plan to travel to this summer season, do so in style with inspiration from the pages of W. After all, Instagram is watching.
Model on the beach
Venetia Scott
1/20

Anna Ewers photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2017.

Mikael Jansson
2/20

Liya Kebede photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.

Tim Jenkins
3/20

Fashion designer Valentino Garavani photographed by Tim Jenkins for W Magazine, September 1982.

Steven Klein
4/20

Linda Evangelista photographed by Steven Klein for W Magazine, October 2008.

Emma Summerton
5/20

Photographed by Emma Summerton for W Magazine, April 2012.

Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott
6/20

Kate Moss photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, March 2005.

Mikael Jansson
7/20

Jessica Biel photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, April 2012.

Alasdair McLellan
8/20

Joan Smalls photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.

Ryan McGinley
9/20

Daria Werbowy photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013.

Juergen Teller
10/20

Kirsten Dunst photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, May 2014.

Colin Dodgson
11/20

Photographed by Colin Dodgson for W Magazine, September 2018.

Roe Ethridge
12/20

Photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, June 2015.

Gisele Bündchen
13/20

Gisele Bündchen photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott for W Magazine, August 2008.

Mikael Jansson
14/20

Joan Smalls photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, June 2013.

Tim Walker
15/20

Photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, May 2014.

Michael Thompson
16/20

Sasha Pivovarova photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, March 2007.

Glen Luchford
17/20

Photographed by Glen Luchford for W Magazine, March 2017.

Mikael Jansson
18/20

Cara Delevingne photographed by Mikael Jansson for W Magazine, February 2013.

Juergen Teller
19/20

Photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.

Michael Thompson
20/20

Photographed by Michael Thompson for W Magazine, February 2008.

Keywords

TravelMoodboard