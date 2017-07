Shop Summer's Best Sandals Now, Just In Time For Your Summer Getaway

Minimalists rejoice: the summer's best sandals are made just for you. While a classic Birkenstock is always a go-to, for lazy vacation days in chic locales, opt for an easy, elevated look by wearing a woven hemp espadrille or a classic leather sandal. Trade in last summer's gladiator sandal for a criss-cross strap black sandal from on-the-verge accessories label Alumnae, or a flat sandal from ATP Atelier. One can never go wrong with a minimal sandal from The Row, either; after all, the Olsen girls get everything right . Jetting off to the south of France? Pack a pair of strappy K. Jacques. For those maximalists who require a bit of drama, even on vacation, look no further than Prada's epic marabou feather slipper. It is the perfect flat sandal for a fun night out on the town, no matter where you are. Here, more of our top picks for summer shoes.