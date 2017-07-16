Ultimate Guide

Shop Summer's Best Sandals Now, Just In Time For Your Summer Getaway

Minimalists rejoice: the summer's best sandals are made just for you. While a classic Birkenstock is always a go-to, for lazy vacation days in chic locales, opt for an easy, elevated look by wearing a woven hemp espadrille or a classic leather sandal. Trade in last summer's gladiator sandal for a criss-cross strap black sandal from on-the-verge accessories label Alumnae, or a flat sandal from ATP Atelier. One can never go wrong with a minimal sandal from The Row, either; after all, the Olsen girls get everything right. Jetting off to the south of France? Pack a pair of strappy K. Jacques. For those maximalists who require a bit of drama, even on vacation, look no further than Prada's epic marabou feather slipper. It is the perfect flat sandal for a fun night out on the town, no matter where you are. Here, more of our top picks for summer shoes.
Alumnae Mignon leather slide sandals with crisscross bands of top-stitched leather, leather foot bed and sole, in black, $525, barneys.com.

Ahmed minimal and modern slides, handwoven in Morocco, made from raffia and leather, in natural and bordure noir, $275, carrieforbesinc.com.

The Row lightweight gathered nylon ankle-strap sandals with polished silvertone hardware, in Poppy Red, $620, Barneys.com.

ATP Atelier May sandal with slightly sporty thong and buckled ankle strap made from 100% vegetable-tanned calf leather, in chocolate brown, $280, garmentory.com.

Ball Pages Doble woven-hemp espadrille sandals with crossover straps and skinny twisted ankle ties in natural, $262 , matchesfashion.com.

Birkenstock classic, lightweight Arizona sandals with soft footbed in Taupe Suede, $125, birkenstock.com.

K. Jacques leather Aphrodite delicate sandals with ankle straps, are polished by hand, in tan-brown, $243 matchesfashion.com.

Manolo Blahnik handmade Susa snakeskin slide sandals with asymmetric crisscross vamp straps, in green, $795, barneys.com.

Castañer classic 'Carina' espadrilles made from durable canvas, with jute wedge heel and ribbon ankle tie, in black, $85, netaporter.com.

Prada metallic textured-leather slides with mint feather embellishment and textured leather, in silver, $725 , netaporter.com.

SandalsSummer FashionShopping Guide