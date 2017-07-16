Shop Summer's Best Sandals Now, Just In Time For Your Summer Getaway

Alumnae Mignon leather slide sandals with crisscross bands of top-stitched leather, leather foot bed and sole, in black, $525, barneys.com.
Ahmed minimal and modern slides, handwoven in Morocco, made from raffia and leather, in natural and bordure noir, $275, carrieforbesinc.com.
The Row lightweight gathered nylon ankle-strap sandals with polished silvertone hardware, in Poppy Red, $620, Barneys.com.
ATP Atelier May sandal with slightly sporty thong and buckled ankle strap made from 100% vegetable-tanned calf leather, in chocolate brown, $280, garmentory.com.
Ball Pages Doble woven-hemp espadrille sandals with crossover straps and skinny twisted ankle ties in natural, $262 , matchesfashion.com.
Birkenstock classic, lightweight Arizona sandals with soft footbed in Taupe Suede, $125, birkenstock.com.
K. Jacques leather Aphrodite delicate sandals with ankle straps, are polished by hand, in tan-brown, $243 matchesfashion.com.
Manolo Blahnik handmade Susa snakeskin slide sandals with asymmetric crisscross vamp straps, in green, $795, barneys.com.
Castañer classic 'Carina' espadrilles made from durable canvas, with jute wedge heel and ribbon ankle tie, in black, $85, netaporter.com.
Prada metallic textured-leather slides with mint feather embellishment and textured leather, in silver, $725 , netaporter.com.