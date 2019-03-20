Iman and Cate Blanchett Are Here to Help You Dress for Spring

Malgosia Bela photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, August 2014.
Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, May 2013.
Daria Werbowy photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013.
Daria Werbowy photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013.
Cate Blanchett photographed by Jackie Nickerson and styled Sara Moonves for W Magazine, June 2018.
Iman photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2015.
Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.
Joan Smalls photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2012.
Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.
Anna Ewers photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2017.
Photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, November 2014.
Photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, May 2014.
Photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2015.
Hong Chau photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, February 2018.
Eniko Mihalik photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, April 2009.
Oprah Winfrey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.
Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, April 2006.
Bella Hadid photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.
Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.
Karlie Kloss photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2010.
Princess Olympia of Greece photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2014.
Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, March 2013
Lily Standefer photographed by Colin Dodgson and styled by Lotta Volkova for W Magazine, April 2016.
Joan Smalls photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.