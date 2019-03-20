In the Mood For...

Iman and Cate Blanchett Are Here to Help You Dress for Spring

The vernal equinox, aka first day of spring, is finally upon us, meaning the weather—and, according to the Astro Poets, W's resident astrologers, your love life—will soon be warming up. With polar vortexes no longer on the horizon, then, it's time to pack up your coats and dress accordingly—and perhaps even breathe a little fresh life into your wardrobe. As for where to start? Luckily, Cate Blanchett, Joan Smalls, Tilda Swinton, and Iman have built up a stockpile of springtime inspiration in the pages of W over the years, thanks to travels everywhere from the fantastical jungles of Las Pozas, Mexico to the streets of Havana, Cuba. (And designers like Jonathan Anderson have already handpicked this season's trends, meaning that animal prints, acid-wash denim, and even bike shorts are sure to all make their first IRL foray from the runway in the weeks to come.) Let Swinton, Iman, and more inspire your own wardrobe, here.
Malgosia Bela
1/24

Malgosia Bela photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, August 2014.

2/24

Tilda Swinton photographed by Tim Walker and styled by Jacob K. for W Magazine, May 2013.

3/24

Daria Werbowy photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013.

4/24

Daria Werbowy photographed by Ryan McGinley for W Magazine, January 2013.

Jackie Nickerson
5/24

Cate Blanchett photographed by Jackie Nickerson and styled Sara Moonves for W Magazine, June 2018.

6/24

Iman photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin for W Magazine, October 2015.

7/24

Raquel Zimmermann photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, March 2009.

8/24

Joan Smalls photographed by Mario Sorrenti for W Magazine, March 2012.

9/24

Kate Moss photographed by Craig McDean for W Magazine, May 2015.

10/24

Anna Ewers photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2017.

11/24

Photographed by Richard Burbridge for W Magazine, November 2014.

12/24

Photographed by Roe Ethridge for W Magazine, May 2014.

13/24

Photographed by Venetia Scott for W Magazine, May 2015.

14/24

Hong Chau photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, February 2018.

15/24

Eniko Mihalik photographed by Mario Sorrenti and styled by Camilla Nickerson for W Magazine, April 2009.

16/24

Oprah Winfrey photographed by Juergen Teller for W Magazine, February 2014.

17/24

Shalom Harlow photographed by Juergen Teller and styled by Alex White for W Magazine, April 2006.

18/24

Bella Hadid photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, August 2015.

19/24

Stella Maxwell and Irina Shayk photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, February 2017.

20/24

Karlie Kloss photographed by Tim Walker for W Magazine, October 2010.

21/24

Princess Olympia of Greece photographed by Inez Van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, October 2014.

22/24

Photographed by Craig McDean and styled by Edward Enninful for W Magazine, March 2013

23/24

Lily Standefer photographed by Colin Dodgson and styled by Lotta Volkova for W Magazine, April 2016.

24/24

Joan Smalls photographed by Alasdair McLellan for W Magazine, September 2015.

Keywords

Spring StyleTilda SwintonTim WalkerSpring