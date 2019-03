Iman and Cate Blanchett Are Here to Help You Dress for Spring

The vernal equinox, aka first day of spring, is finally upon us, meaning the weather—and, according to the Astro Poets, W's resident astrologers, your love life —will soon be warming up. With polar vortexes no longer on the horizon, then, it's time to pack up your coats and dress accordingly—and perhaps even breathe a little fresh life into your wardrobe. As for where to start? Luckily, Cate Blanchett, Joan Smalls, Tilda Swinton, and Iman have built up a stockpile of springtime inspiration in the pages of W over the years, thanks to travels everywhere from the fantastical jungles of Las Pozas , Mexico to the streets of Havana , Cuba. (And designers like Jonathan Anderson have already handpicked this season's trends , meaning that animal prints, acid-wash denim, and even bike shorts are sure to all make their first IRL foray from the runway in the weeks to come.) Let Swinton, Iman, and more inspire your own wardrobe, here.