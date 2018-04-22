Shop talk

23 Of Spring’s Best Shoes for Whatever the Season Holds

With the tumultuous weather and seemingly endless social events that come with spring, one finds themselves in need of a constant rotation of footwear solutions. For spring weddings, look no further than a demure crystal [pastel} (https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/pastel-pink-spring-beauty-easter) kitten heel from Miu Miu or a canary yellow satin flat sandal from Tabitha Simmons. Leave it to Manolo Blahnik and Santoni for the ultimate menswear-inspired footwear for the office and the dream sneakers from eco-friendly brand, Veja, for the girl on the go. When the weather gets tough (or, if you’re planning to head to Coachella or Glastonbury), turn to Le Chameau’s iconic country Wellies for weekend trekking or Loewe’s runway desert boots that pair effortlessly with both [blue denim] (https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/best-spring-jeans-denim-to-buy) or a flouncy dress. Here, we round up 23 ideal options to get prepared for whatever the season holds.
Jacquemus
Jacquemus

With its minimal square toe and mid-century-inspired wood-block heel, the Maceio slingbacks are a modern take on a classic kitten-heel style. Jacquemus shoes, $600, lagarconne.com.

Givenchy

Clare Waight-Keller’s camel runway boots are statement-worthy with python accents and sleek lines. Givenchy boots, $1,995, barneys.com.

Castañer

The Spanish label blends craftsmanship with an iconic design, in new colorways. Castañer espadrilles, $113, farfetch.com.

Le Chameau

Waterproof rubber boots ideal for inclimate weather. This country boot even has rubber grips for all-terrain trekking. Le Chameau boots, $129, lechameau.com.

Stuart Weitzman

With a ladylike ankle strap, these espadrilles are Pperfect for escapes to the beach or warm city weekends. Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, $398, stuarteitzman.com.

Adidas

A throwback sneaker, the original Samba feels fresh again for spring with its classic sleek design and tonal color combination. Adidas sneakers, $100, farfetch.com.

Church's

The most practical sandal purchase, this fisherman style shoes from Church’s pairs perfectly with trousers or dresses. Church’s sandals, $568, lagarconne.com.

Loewe

Loewe’s runway desert boot in an embossed black croc is a comfortable everyday shoe that is perfect for staying warm as the weather transitions. Loewe boots, $750, nordstrom.

Maryam Nassir Zadeh

Ideal for any outfit, this nude sandal from Maryam Nassir Zadeh is an effortless everyday shoe for those warmer days. Maryam Nassir Zadeh sandals, $370, lagarconne.com.

Miu Miu

Perfect for all-night weddings, this nude crystal kitten-heel sandal from Miu Miu will match anything. Miu Miu heels, $950, farfetch.com.

Newbark

In a shocking red eel, these ultra-comfortable rosa slides from Newbark will add a dash of color to any look. Newbark sandals, $395, shopspring.com.

Nina Ricci

The ballerina shoe gets an update with a modern block heel in a crisp white leather. Nina Ricci ballerina heels, $595, lagarconne.com.

Sergio Rossi

Sergio Rossi serves up a dose of Nineties nostalgia with this square-toe party shoe with a flat-backed high heel. Perfect for all night dancing. Sergio Rossi sandals, $730, sergiorossi.com.

The Row

Femininity meets minimalism with The Row’s red satin bow closure kitten heels in a matte nude. The Row kitten heels, $795, barneys.com.

Saint Laurent

Ideal for far-flung escapes and tropical beaches, Saint Laurent’s rope-tie flat sandals will bring a casual cool approach to every spring look. Saint Laurent sandals, $595, farfetch.com.

A.P.C

Channel your inner French girl with these mid-height wedges with retro detailing. A.P.C wedges, $435, lagarconne.com.

Manolo Blahnik

A timeless penny loafer to carry over through the seasons, Manolo Blahnik’s burgundy interpretation is a sensible investment. Manolo Blahnik loafers, $745, barneys.com.

Veja Sneaker

Go eco-friendly this season with Veja’s affordable and eco-conscious trainers with a sophisticated design. Veja sneakers, $91, farfetch.com.

Tabitha Simmons

Tabitha Simmons warms things up with these canary yellow satin flat sandals. Tabitha Simmons flat sandals, $595, Aerin, Palm Beach (561) 623-0906).

Stella McCartney

The Eighties get a revamp with these Stella McCartney satin kitten heels that feature a rounded pump for a modern appeal. Stella McCartney kitten heels, $815, net-a-porter.com.

Marco Zanini

Marco Zanini serves up the perfect menswear derby in a chunky silhouette and a clean white and wood color combination. Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini oxfords, $1,050, santonishoes.com.

Celine

Phoebe Philo’s last collection for the house brought standout accessories including these retro-inspired red python ankle strap pumps. Celine pumps, $1,250, Celine, Madison Ave. (212) 535-3703.

Gianvito Rossi

A flashy statement shoe with a practical heel height, these Gianvito Rossi mules transition effortlessly from day to night. Gianvito Rossi heels, $815, net-a-porter.com.

ShoesShoppingWeddingsCoachella