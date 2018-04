23 Of Spring’s Best Shoes for Whatever the Season Holds

With the tumultuous weather and seemingly endless social events that come with spring, one finds themselves in need of a constant rotation of footwear solutions. For spring weddings, look no further than a demure crystal [pastel} (https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/pastel-pink-spring-beauty-easter) kitten heel from Miu Miu or a canary yellow satin flat sandal from Tabitha Simmons. Leave it to Manolo Blahnik and Santoni for the ultimate menswear-inspired footwear for the office and the dream sneakers from eco-friendly brand, Veja, for the girl on the go. When the weather gets tough (or, if you’re planning to head to Coachella or Glastonbury ), turn to Le Chameau’s iconic country Wellies for weekend trekking or Loewe’s runway desert boots that pair effortlessly with both [blue denim] (https://www.wmagazine.com/gallery/best-spring-jeans-denim-to-buy) or a flouncy dress. Here, we round up 23 ideal options to get prepared for whatever the season holds.