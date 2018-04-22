23 Of Spring’s Best Shoes for Whatever the Season Holds

With its minimal square toe and mid-century-inspired wood-block heel, the Maceio slingbacks are a modern take on a classic kitten-heel style. Jacquemus shoes, $600, lagarconne.com.
Clare Waight-Keller’s camel runway boots are statement-worthy with python accents and sleek lines. Givenchy boots, $1,995, barneys.com.
The Spanish label blends craftsmanship with an iconic design, in new colorways. Castañer espadrilles, $113, farfetch.com.
Waterproof rubber boots ideal for inclimate weather. This country boot even has rubber grips for all-terrain trekking. Le Chameau boots, $129, lechameau.com.
With a ladylike ankle strap, these espadrilles are Pperfect for escapes to the beach or warm city weekends. Stuart Weitzman espadrilles, $398, stuarteitzman.com.
A throwback sneaker, the original Samba feels fresh again for spring with its classic sleek design and tonal color combination. Adidas sneakers, $100, farfetch.com.
The most practical sandal purchase, this fisherman style shoes from Church’s pairs perfectly with trousers or dresses. Church’s sandals, $568, lagarconne.com.
Loewe’s runway desert boot in an embossed black croc is a comfortable everyday shoe that is perfect for staying warm as the weather transitions. Loewe boots, $750, nordstrom.
Ideal for any outfit, this nude sandal from Maryam Nassir Zadeh is an effortless everyday shoe for those warmer days. Maryam Nassir Zadeh sandals, $370, lagarconne.com.
Perfect for all-night weddings, this nude crystal kitten-heel sandal from Miu Miu will match anything. Miu Miu heels, $950, farfetch.com.
In a shocking red eel, these ultra-comfortable rosa slides from Newbark will add a dash of color to any look. Newbark sandals, $395, shopspring.com.
The ballerina shoe gets an update with a modern block heel in a crisp white leather. Nina Ricci ballerina heels, $595, lagarconne.com.
Sergio Rossi serves up a dose of Nineties nostalgia with this square-toe party shoe with a flat-backed high heel. Perfect for all night dancing. Sergio Rossi sandals, $730, sergiorossi.com.
Femininity meets minimalism with The Row’s red satin bow closure kitten heels in a matte nude. The Row kitten heels, $795, barneys.com.
Ideal for far-flung escapes and tropical beaches, Saint Laurent’s rope-tie flat sandals will bring a casual cool approach to every spring look. Saint Laurent sandals, $595, farfetch.com.
Channel your inner French girl with these mid-height wedges with retro detailing. A.P.C wedges, $435, lagarconne.com.
A timeless penny loafer to carry over through the seasons, Manolo Blahnik’s burgundy interpretation is a sensible investment. Manolo Blahnik loafers, $745, barneys.com.
Go eco-friendly this season with Veja’s affordable and eco-conscious trainers with a sophisticated design. Veja sneakers, $91, farfetch.com.
Tabitha Simmons warms things up with these canary yellow satin flat sandals. Tabitha Simmons flat sandals, $595, Aerin, Palm Beach (561) 623-0906).
The Eighties get a revamp with these Stella McCartney satin kitten heels that feature a rounded pump for a modern appeal. Stella McCartney kitten heels, $815, net-a-porter.com.
Marco Zanini serves up the perfect menswear derby in a chunky silhouette and a clean white and wood color combination. Santoni Edited by Marco Zanini oxfords, $1,050, santonishoes.com.
Phoebe Philo’s last collection for the house brought standout accessories including these retro-inspired red python ankle strap pumps. Celine pumps, $1,250, Celine, Madison Ave. (212) 535-3703.
A flashy statement shoe with a practical heel height, these Gianvito Rossi mules transition effortlessly from day to night. Gianvito Rossi heels, $815, net-a-porter.com.